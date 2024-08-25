Pomegranates to Papayas: 7 fruits you MUST eat in during Monsoon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Monsoon brings a refreshing change in the weather, but it also brings with it the risk of various infections and issues. Including the right fruits in your diet can help boost your immunity and keep you healthy. Here are 7 essential fruits that you must include in your monsoon diet for optimal health

Monsoon demands extra care in diet to stay healthy. Including certain fruits can boost immunity. Here are 7 fruits that are essential to add to your monsoon diet

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, which help in boosting immunity and combating infections. Their high vitamin C content also aids in the production of white blood cells

Papayas are excellent for digestion, help in preventing bloating, a common issue during monsoon. Rich in vitamins A, C, and E, papayas enhance skin health and improve immunity

Pears are hydrating and rich in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and helps in preventing constipation during the monsoon. They also have a high content of vitamin C

Bananas are a powerhouse of energy and are easy on the stomach, making them ideal for monsoon consumption. They are rich in potassium, which helps maintain electrolyte balance

Apples are rich in dietary fiber and vitamin C, both of which are essential for boosting immunity during monsoon. They also help in regulating blood sugar levels

Lychees are packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, minerals that help in boosting immunity and keeping the skin healthy during monsoon. They also have anti-inflammatory properties

Jamun is a monsoon-special fruit that is rich in iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants. It helps in improving blood circulation, boosting immunity, and controlling blood sugar levels