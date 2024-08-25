European stock exchanges end Friday on positive note

(MENAFN) European stock exchanges ended Friday on a positive note, with notable gains across major indices. The STOXX Europe 600, which reflects around 90 percent of the market capitalization from 17 European countries, rose by 2.39 points, or 0.46 percent, closing at 518.13. This broad index’s increase indicates a solid uptick in market confidence across the continent.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 saw a modest gain, climbing 39 points, or 0.48 percent, to finish the trading session at approximately 8,327. This uptick contributed to the overall positive sentiment in European markets, reflecting a steady performance in the UK's blue-chip stocks. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX experienced a more significant rise, adding 139 points, or 0.76 percent, to reach 18,633, showcasing strong performance within the country's major companies.



France's CAC 40 also posted gains, rising nearly 52 points, or 0.7 percent, to end at 7,577. This increase further contributed to the overall upward trend observed in European stock markets. Italy’s FTSE MIB saw a notable gain as well, increasing by 339 points, or 1.02 percent, to settle at 33,650, reflecting positive market conditions and investor sentiment in the Italian market.



Spain’s IBEX 35 emerged as the strongest performer of the day, rising by 121 points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 11,278. This notable performance highlights the strength and resilience of the Spanish stock market amidst the broader European market gains. Overall, the day’s trading reflected a general uplift in European equities, with each major index contributing to the overall positive market trend.

MENAFN25082024000045015839ID1108597898