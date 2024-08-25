Ethiopia: Heavy Fog Disrupts Flights At Addis Ababa Airport

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 6:29 PM

Heavy fog disrupted dozens of flights Thursday at the international airport of Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, one of the busiest air hubs in Africa.

Ethiopian said that from around 3 am (0000 GMT), most incoming flights could not land at Bole International Airport because of "extremely foggy weather" and were being diverted to other airports.

Domestic and international departing flights were also affected, it said on X.

"We are taking all the necessary actions to mitigate the disruptions on the travel plans of our passengers," it added.

Bole, the hub for Ethiopian Airlines, can currently handle up to 25 million passengers a year.

Earlier this month, it signed off on the design of a new $6 billion airport that it says will be the biggest in Africa.

It will be built in Bishoftu, a town southeast of Addis Ababa, and have a capacity of 100 million passengers a year once completed in five years, the airline said.

