Qatar Publishers And Distributors Forum Wraps Up Summer Reading Camp

Doha: The second edition of summer reading camp, organised by Qatar Publishers and Distributors Forum of the of Culture in collaboration with Children's Literature Center, concluded on Wednesday.

Held under the title of reading through the ages, the event featured numerous cultural activities that strikingly catalysed children to advance their expressive capabilities. Additionally, the event held a home camp for kids from the age of five to eight, as well as group guided reading sessions competition for teens from 12 to 17. The camp had been keen to organise wide-ranging workshops for kids which had notably familiarised them with the reading evolution and tools utilised in each age, starting from epochs of ancient history until the contemporary age, along with innovative activities that remarkably encourage children to engage in reading and writing activities that helped advance their linguistic and creative capabilities.

In addition, the camp organised a wide diversity of recreational and cultural events that were aimed at bolstering the love of reading and maintaining reading habits as part and parcel of their daily life. Director of the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain highlighted that the camp was part of the Ministry of Culture's unwavering efforts to promote reading habits in the community, in pursuit of achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, that aims to create an enduring and erudite society capable of fostering culture and knowledge as life's underpinning.

Al Buainain stated that the camp was significant in broadening new horizons for children to explore a world of writing with its diverse phases, affirming that the camp was not merely a summer activity, but rather a critical step toward having the reading habits ingrained from childhood.

