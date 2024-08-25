Ministry Of Justice Qualifies Legal Professional On Cybercrimes Combat, Judicial Police, Human Resources Law

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Center for and Judicial Studies (LJSC) at the of Justice held three training courses for several legal professionals in various ministries and governmental agencies, during the period of Aug. 18-22.

The three courses addressed provisions of the Qatari Anti-Cybercrime Law, judicial in the field of taxes, and provisions of the Qatari Civil Human Resources Law.

The course on provisions of the Qatari Anti-Cybercrime Law aimed to provide participants with legal and practical knowledge and skills in the field of cybercrimes, and to familiarize them with their types, methods of control, and the powers granted to the criminal investigator to investigate them.

The course also aimed to recognize the rights and guarantees of the accused in the investigation phase of electronic crimes, by explaining and clarifying the nature and essence of electronic crimes and the penalties designated for these crimes, as well as the forms and classifications according to the provisions of Qatari law, and familiarizing with the authority concerned with investigating electronic crimes. The course also addressed criminal investigation procedures and handling of evidence, the powers granted to cybercrime investigation authorities and the obstacles they face, and an overview of the rights and guarantees of the accused during the cybercrime investigation phase.

To strengthen the understanding of the course topics, the course curriculum included four topics that were identified by referring to the Anti-Cybercrime Law issued by Law No. 14 of 2014, and the texts of the Criminal Procedure Law issued by Law No. 23 of 2004 and its amendments.

The course on Qatari Civil Human Resources Law aimed to develop the legal and practical knowledge, skills and capabilities of participants in the field of Qatari Civil Human Resources Law, by stating and explaining the provisions and general principles of the law, the provisions and controls related to appointment in the public service, the duties and prohibitions of the job and the provisions of disciplinary responsibility contrary to the provisions of the law, in addition to the most important job rights and privileges enjoyed by the public employee, and the provisions and controls of evaluation, training and development.

The LJSC's course on judicial police in the field of taxes aimed to develop the legal and practical skills of the course participants in the field of judicial control granted to some employees of the General Tax Authority (GTA), and to familiarize them with the tasks of the judicial control officer with jurisdiction in that field. The course aimed to achieve that by explaining the nature of judicial police, distinction between judicial police officers with general jurisdiction and judicial police officers with special jurisdiction, in addition to explaining the general jurisdictions of judicial police officers, with the awareness of the provisions of the Income Tax Law, the provisions of the Selective Tax Law, and the tasks of judicial police officers with special jurisdiction in the field of taxes.

On this occasion, Director of the LJSC at the Ministry of Justice Dr. Saleh Ali Al Fadala stressed the significance of these specialized training courses in developing the legal skills of legal researchers and specialists as well as the legal and practical skills of participants in these courses, and maximizing their benefit for the benefit of ministries and government institutions that designed these courses to meet their training needs.

He pointed out that the judicial police course was designed specifically for employees of the GTA, within the framework of legal cooperation and partnership in the field of training and qualification between LJSC at the Ministry of Justice and various governmental bodies and institutions.

Under the directives of HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, the ministry's LJSC aims to meet the country's training needs in accordance with the third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 in its pillar related to human development, Dr. Al Fadala added, indicating that the center offers quality programs and courses that take into account the practical and applied aspect and focus on preparing qualified national cadres in various specializations and legal fields and fields related to enhancing the specialized technical skills and expertise of legal professionals in various government agencies.

