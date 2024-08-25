Rising Interest In Astronomy As 2,000 Gather For Perseid Meteor Shower In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha: The fascination with astronomy is on the rise in Qatar, as evidenced by the participation of over 2,000 people of all ages in a recent public event at Al Kharrara to witness the Perseid meteor shower, one of the most spectacular celestial displays.

Organised by the Qatar Astronomy and Space Club in collaboration with the Everester Observatory, the event drew large crowds eager to experience the natural wonder.

Ajith Everester, a Doha-based astrophotographer and founder of Everester Observatory, shared with The Peninsula that this year's Perseid meteor shower was highly anticipated.“Over 100 shooting stars were witnessed during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower.”

The event provided attendees with a stunning view of the meteor shower, which will remain visible in the country until September 1. The spectacle can be enjoyed with the naked eye, without the need for telescopes or binoculars.

For the third consecutive year, the Qatar Astronomy and Space Club and Everester Observatory have partnered to host such events, promoting public engagement with the night sky. This year's gathering was especially notable, with over 600 vehicles making the journey to Al Kharrara. The remote location offered an ideal setting for stargazing, from 10pm to 3am.

Among the event's volunteers were 20 students from Birla Public School and Delhi Public School, including 9-year-old Aayush Advait, who was responsible for the Counting Desk. The event officially began after 10:30pm, following the moon's set, with spectators eagerly counting each meteor sighting. The final tally reached approximately 100 meteors.

Attendees expressed their delight at the event, with Lorena Collino, who attended with her daughters Mariam and Sara, calling the experience“a wonderful opportunity to make wishes under the night sky.” Hanan Asharaf described the night as“fantastic and unforgettable,” while Daisy, a regular attendee of Qatar Astronomy and Space Club events, shared her bittersweet feelings about missing future stargazing events as she prepares to move to Canada. The Qatar Astronomy and Space Club, founded by Everester and Navin Anand, an amateur astronomer based in the country, continues to be a local initiative dedicated to bringing the public together to witness celestial marvels and raising awareness about astronomy. Everester noted the growing interest in astronomy among residents, crediting the success of such events and media support for this surge in enthusiasm.

For further interest in exploring astronomy, Everester encouraged contacting the club via WhatsApp at 55482045 or 30889582. The Perseid meteor shower, which NASA describes as the best of the year, is known for its bright, swift meteors that often leave trails of light and colour in the sky. Under ideal conditions, between 50 to 100 meteors can be seen per hour.