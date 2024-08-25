JUST 10 MORE DAYS TO UNLOCK ONE-OF-A-KIND DSS EXPERIENCES, WITNESS EPIC EVENTS, AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE RETAIL PROMOTIONS

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 August 2024: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 is counting down the final leg of its biggest, most exciting, and best-value season ever with just 10 more days of exceptional experiences, incredible adventures, and sensational citywide savings. With the clock ticking for residents and visitors to discover thousands of things to do across the city with exceptional savings, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) reveals a jam-packed weekend schedule brimming with new and only-in-Dubai experiences.



Extraordinary new surprises and offers are waiting to be unlocked every day, including side-splitting comedy acts, dazzling live concerts, indoor fitness fun, gourmet dining, and unmissable shopping promotions. Brilliant bargains are still up for grabs, offering the perfect opportunity for everyone to embrace all the dazzling DSS thrills and celebrate a summer like no other. Here are some of the weekend highlights to look forward to…



SPECTACULAR NEW CONCERTS AND LAUGH-OUT-LOUD COMEDIES

The Laughter Factory is bringing all-new rib-tickling shows to the city this weekend with top comedians promising non-stop hilarity. The legendary John Fothergill teams up with the award-winning Nico Yearwood and UAE’s foremost comedian Miqdaad Dohadwala for a comedy tour like no other. The trio will perform this weekend on 23 August at Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills and 24 August at Dukes The Palm and Vintage Grand Hotel.



The magic of Adele's timeless hits is coming to Raffles The Palm Dubai on 24 August as part of the latest edition of the Candlelight Concert series. Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele will celebrate one of modern music’s greatest icons in an intimate musical setting illuminated by thousands of candles. Performers from the String Quartet will showcase the British singer-songwriter’s brilliant chartbusters and bring to life her soulful voice and emotive lyricism.



INDOOR MALL RUN

Fitness fans, families, and friends have a novel new way to get moving this weekend with the launch of DSS indoor mall runs. Kicking off the series, Mall of the Emirates is transforming into a teeming race track on 25 August for everyone from recreational runners to fitness enthusiasts. An exciting, one-of-a-kind way to work out while staying cool indoors, this community event welcomes participants of all ages, abilities, and skill levels to try something new, challenge themselves, and fuel an enthusiasm for exercise. Kicking off at 6AM on the top floor of the mall, participants can choose from three courses spanning 2.5km, 5km, or 10km. Registration for this exciting event is open now on the race website.



SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK

The wait is finally over to experience Dubai’s top dining destinations and renowned restaurants at pocket-friendly prices with the much-awaited return of Summer Restaurant Week from 23 August until 1 September. Kicking off this weekend, foodies can embark on gourmet gastronomy adventures at more than 60 of Dubai’s top dining destinations from MICHELIN-starred eateries to neighbourhood favourites. Exclusively-designed menus will be available for a limited time only, featuring signature dishes at exceptional value - including irresistible two-course lunch menus for AED 95 and must-try three-course dinner meals for AED 150. Plus, foodies can kick-start their day with gastronomy excellence at select venues that will offer breakfast menus for just AED 69. Diners should hurry to secure their bookings today, exclusively at OpenTable for an unmissable chance to savour some of the finest flavours in the city with their friends, families, or colleagues.



MOVIE MAGIC AT ROXY CINEMAS

Summer blockbuster season continues with Movie Magic brought to you by DSS across all Roxy Cinemas with screenings of classic and newly released movies. Celebrating Emirati Women’s Day on 28 August, Roxy Platinum at Dubai Hills Mall is hosting a special screening of Al Eid Eiden featuring an interactive Q&A session with the cast and crew.



Beyond the big screen, little ones are in for a real treat with the UAE’s favourite family entertainer Magic Phil bringing his brilliant one-man show to Dubai Hills Mall on 24 and 31 August for mornings full of magic, songs, and nonstop fun. Meanwhile, little LEGO lovers can explore a pop-up LEGOLAND Dubai activation that offers hours of excitement. Visitors can also take home exciting prizes with the ongoing Lucky Seats campaign, with special surprises hidden underneath their seats. Plus, there are 25 ways to win 25 prizes in daily giveaways, in celebration of Modesh’s milestone 25th anniversary this year. Special appearances from Modesh and Dana at Roxy Cinemas promise even more joy and delight until 1 September.



SHOPPING PROMOTIONS

The exclusive DSS Sales Season brings endless ways for everyone to save big this summer with great retail offers at big name brands. The perfect way to find the best items at pocket-friendly prices with discounts of up to 75 per cent across more than 800 brands at over 3,500 outlets in Dubai.



For just this weekend, Club Apparel members can look forward to reward-filled retail fun and earn five times the regular points when they shop at participating brands citywide from 23-25 August. The limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to step up their footwear game, upgrade their style, or even get the season’s latest essentials. Participating brands include Aeropostale, Aldo, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, Call it Spring, Calvin Klein, Crocs, Hush Puppies, Levi’s, New Yorker, Nine West, Skechers, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger and several others.



Savvy shoppers can stock up on school essentials with incredible Back to School deals at leading stores including Jumbo, Sharaf DG, and Emax, as well as at Oasis Centre’s exclusive market showcasing must-have items for the new academic term. A thrilling series of educational and interactive activities also awaits shoppers at Mercato Mall, featuring mind-blowing mad science shows and experiments, fascinating robotics demonstrations, hands-on coding and maths workshops, and so much more.



STAYCAYS, ATTRACTIONS AND DINING FOR LESS

Unmissable deals are up for grabs this weekend for those who purchase the exclusive DSS Entertainer, which unlocks over 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGOF) offers across a superb selection of the best dining, attractions, water parks, beauty, and fitness experiences across Dubai. Friends and families can enjoy the last of the school break with a visit to some of the city’s best family-friendly eateries including Monty’s, Kimura-ya, Maison Mathis, The Strand Craft Kitchen, Denny’s, Nando’s, Black Tap, Carluccio’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Charlie & Friend, and several other top locations. Priced at AED 195, the DSS Entertainer is valid for three months from the date of purchase, and redeemable every day of the week. What’s more, users can share voucher offers with up to three friends.



The clock is ticking for thousands of exclusive DSS offers to save big on unforgettable summer getaways and hospitality experiences. Just ten more days remaining for families to enjoy Kids Go Free offers on everything from discounted hotel stays to fun-filled activities before the start of the new school term. Couples have until the end of the month to escape into romantic getaways with indulgent dining packages and rejuvenating spa treatments. For GCC and UAE residents, the final days of summer in Dubai bring special rates on exhilarating experiences.



Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.







