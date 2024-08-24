Thermally Insulating The Walls Of Your Building

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Natural stone and thermal insulation of the exterior walls of buildings represent a traditional process in Jordan. Pouring reinforced concrete behind stone cladding is a vital element in ensuring the stability and strength of the building. However, the question remains: Do I accept the traditional technique of constructing the stone cladding on the outside and the hollow blocks on the inside, then placing the thermal insulation and starting to pour concrete at stages? or should I follow the Jordanian specifications?

Jordanian specifications require the application of precise standards to ensure the efficiency of thermal insulation in buildings. Without proper thermal insulation, in terms of thermal conductivity, thickness and durability, buildings in winter lose significant energy during winter due to heat leakage to the outside, which increases heating cost. In summer, external heat seeps in, inciting uncomfortable feeling and increasing electricity consumption costs for cooling purposes. As well as a consequent increase in maintenance expenses for devices, decrease in their operational life and pollution to the environment.

Based on the Jordanian National Building Law No. 7 of 1993, according to which the updated thermal insulation code for the year 2009 was issued, and due to our work in this field for more than forty years, we still notice, through our documented field visits to buildings under construction, that the recommendation of the 2009 thermal insulation code is not implemented. On page 2-10, it states the necessity of placing formworks to the external walls from the inside after building the stone from the outside, then pouring the walls with concrete. After stripping the formwork install thermal insulation tightly, and then build the walls with hollow bricks.

If done incorrectly, this leads to leaving areas in the walls that lack adequate thermal insulation, and thus results in exceptional coldness in the walls during winter, which leads to the condensation of water vapor on the surfaces of the interior walls, especially in places with poor ventilation and densely populated areas. The intensity of condensation depends on resident's natural activities, such as breathing, cooking, drying laundry, heating with kerosene or gas, etc. This condensation forms an ideal environment for mold and fungi growth, which harms the health and can cause respiratory problems, allergies and even some chronic diseases for people who live in a polluted environment.

Therefore, the process of pouring the walls first, and then installing the thermal insulation ensures strong wall concrete, resistant to various force loads, including earthquakes, along with ensuring a uniform thickness of thermal insulation in the walls, which thus improves the energy efficiency of buildings and reduces operational costs, and enhances population health and well-being. To achieve this, you must follow the following steps:

Choosing the appropriate thermal insulation materials available on the market, such as polyurethane, rock wool, glass wool, extruded and expanded polystyrene, foam, and any other type that meets the requirements of the Jordanian specifications, so that its thickness is not less than 5 centimetres (with the exception of polyurethane, which can be less than that), with appropriate density, and store it away from sunlight and harsh climatic conditions. For example, it is not permissible to expose rock wool or glass wool to water, nor expose polystyrene to the sun.

Ensuring the correct installation of thermal insulation on the walls in a way that does not leave gaps or create thermal bridges. This may require training employees or hiring specialists in this field, which Jordan lacks at present.

Ensuring that the thermal insulation is not tampered with after installing the interior walls. This includes sanitary, electrical, and heating installations.

Engineers, contractors, and project owners themselves must adhere to applying these procedures in accordance with standard specifications to ensure the best performance and efficiency in buildings.

Since the incorrect application of thermal insulation in the walls has a great impact on wasting energy, creating an atmosphere of thermal discomfort in summer and winter, and the formation of moisture and mold, which leads to an increase in energy consumption and environmental pollution, as well as its impact on the nation output in general concerning its health. Harm includes physical and psychological damage, especially among children and the elderly, as well as the decline in the real estate value of buildings.

Accordingly, we call on all relevant authorities to take appropriate measures to ensure the implementation of thermal insulation according to the recommendations of the National Code for Thermal Insulation, and we call upon the Engineers Syndicate to attach to the“certificate of conformity” a picture of the thermal insulation installed on walls and roofs, in order for dwellers to ensure a healthy habitat by fulfilling the requirements of the national codes, which are considered comparable to some of the best codes in the world.