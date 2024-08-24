ATA Crowns National Truck Driving Champions At 'Super Bowl Of Safety'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FedEx Freight driver Jackie Reed of Mississippi earned the prestigious Grand Champion title

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations proclaimed Jackie Reed, a professional driver with

FedEx Freight from Mississippi, the Bendix Grand Champion at the 2024 National Truck Driving & Step Van Championships.

FedEx Freight Driver Jackie Reed from Mississippi raises the Bendix Grand Championship Trophy at the conclusion of the American Trucking Associations' National Truck Driving & Step Van Championships on August 24 in Indianapolis. Reed bested a field of 422 professional drivers from 49 states with a combined total of nearly 685 million accident-free miles to claim the title.

"Jackie demonstrated the precision and professionalism we have come to expect from

NTDC champions," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear . "While all of our competitors are champions, he separated himself from even this elite field, showing the skills that have produced three million miles of accident-free driving over his 34 year career. Congratulations to him and to all our NTDC participants."

Known as the "Super Bowl of Safety,"

ATA's National Truck Driving & Step Van Championships took place from August 21-24 here in Indianapolis, bringing together 422 drivers from 49 states with a combined total of nearly 685 million accident-free miles.

Over the past few days, the drivers competed in a variety of events designed to measure their driving prowess, industry knowledge and dedication to safety.

Reed took home the Bendix Grand Champion award, as well as first place in the tank truck vehicle class.

Reed has been a professional driver for 34 years, accumulating three million safe driving miles.

In 2022, he was named the Mississippi Grand Champion in the 3-axle category.

Last year, he took second place in Mississippi's 2-axle category.

In addition,

ATA honored Todd Gimpel, a professional driver with FedEx Freight from Nebraska, with the 2024 Rookie of the Year Award, and the state of Colorado was crowned the team champion for having the highest collective score.

"On behalf of all of

ATA's members, I want to congratulate Jackie – and all our winners – on competing and completing another tremendous NTDC," said American Trucking Associations First Vice Chairman Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters Inc . "Every year, I'm amazed at the passion and enthusiasm for this industry NTDC creates – starting with our state competitions and culminating with the naming of a Grand Champion. Congratulations to all the competitors, and thank you to all the dedicated volunteers who make this event so special."

At tonight's closing ceremonies,

ATA also honored Richard Sweeney of XPO with the Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence Award.

David Wiechers with ABF Freight was chosen as the Sam Gillette Lifetime Volunteer Award recipient.

This year's event included driving competitions across nine vehicle classes, vehicle inspection and a written exam. A full list of award winners is below.

Step Van :

FedEx, TexasFedEx, MaineFedEx

Straight Truck :





FedEx, New YorkFedEx, New MexicoFedEx Freight, Louisiana

3-Axle :

FedEx Freight, ColoradoFedEx Freight, IllinoisFedEx Freight, Oregon

4-Axle :

Rhode IslandUnited Parcel Service, Inc., IllinoisFedEx Freight, Colorado

5-Axle :

XPO, NevadaFedEx Freight, LouisianaFedex Freight, Colorado

Flatbed :

H-E-B Grocery Co., TexasFedEx Freight, ArkansasRIST Transport, New York

Tank Truck :

FedEx Freight, MississippiOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc., IndianaFedEx Freight, Kansas

Twins :

FedEx Freight, WisconsinFedEx Freight, ColoradoFedEx Freight, Arkansas

Sleeper Berth :

Walmart Transportation, LLC, ArizonaWalmart Transportation, LLC, MissouriA. Duie Pyle, Inc., Connecticut

Vehicle Condition Award :

James Quarles,

Walmart Transportation, LLC, South Carolina

Written Exam :



Ritch Fundell,

FedEx Freight, Illinois Jason Damron,

Convoy Systems, LLC, Kansas

State Team Award :

ColoradoIllinoisNew York

The 2024 National Truck Driving & Step Van Championships were made possible by the generous support of a number of corporate sponsors including:

Platinum:



FedEx

Old Dominion Freight Line

Walmart Transportation XPO

Gold:



A. Duie Pyle, Inc.

ABF Freight

DHL

Samsara UPS

Silver:



DMC Insurance

U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Administration PITT OHIO

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.

Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook .

Nothing Without Trucking .

SOURCE American Trucking Associations