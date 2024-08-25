Sumy Oblast Got Pounded 74 Times Over Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

The adversary continues pounding Sumy city and the surrounding with artillery, mortar, drones, and glide bombs, with 74 occurring over Saturday, August 24.

This comes from a report, seen by Ukrinform, the Sumy regional military administration posted on its official page in Telegram .

"The Russians have pounded border areas and communities in Sumy Oblast 74 times, with 182 explosions recorded over the day," the post says.

The attacks targeted the communities of Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopillya, Krasnopil, Rychkiv, Velykopysarivka, Putivl, Novoslobidka, Bereziv, Esmanske, Shalyhine, Druzhbivka, Sveske, Seredyno-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske.

Krasnopil community: the enemy fired artillery (23 explosions), mortars (4 explosions), MLRS rockets (14 explosions), launched first-person-view (FPV) drones (11 explosions), dropped explosive ordnance from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) (1 explosion), along with glide bombs (4 explosions).

Yunakivka community came under six aerial attacks with glide bombs.

Esmanske community was attacked with FPV drones (2 explosions) that killed two civilians. The enemy also fired mortars (7 explosions), dropped one glide bomb.

Bilopillya community: the Russians were firing artillery (4 explosions) and mortars (7 explosions), dropped five glide bombs.

Rychkivsk community: was attacked with two glide bombs.

Druzhbivka community: came under aerial attacks involving four glide bombs.

Velykopysarivka community: was pounded with artillery (33 explosions), mortars (7 explosions), FPV drones (1 explosion), glide bombs (4 explosions). One attack killed a civilian.

Seredyna-Buda community: the Russians dropped 10 mines, attacked with FPV drones (7 explosions), leaving one civilian injured.

Sveske community: a civilian sustained injuries in the aftermath of an aerial attack involving four glide bombs, one missile.

Khotyn community: was attacked with glide bombs (2 explosions), mortars (3 explosions), FPV drones (2 explosions).

Bereziv community: was attacked two times with glide bombs (2 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: the enemy dropped two explosive munitions.

Novoslobidka community came under a drone attack (1 explosion).

Shalyhine community: was pounded with FPV drones (4 explosions), mortars (2 explosions).

Putivl community: was attacked with a drone (1 explosion).

Mykolaivske community: was targeted with a missile.

Ukrinform reported that the invaders had pounded civilian infrastructures in Sumy city, having inflicted injuries on seven people, of whom two are in serious condition.

