Turkmenistan And Pakistan Explore Enhanced Transportation And Infrastructure Collaboration

8/24/2024
Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, recently met
with Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General of Pakistan's National
Logistics Corporation (NLC), to discuss strengthening
transportation and logistics cooperation, Azernews
reports citing foreign media.
The meeting, held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, focused on
deepening the well-established partnership between Turkmenistan and
Pakistan through improved logistics and transit capabilities.
Key topics included the development of international transport
corridors, increasing transit cargo volumes, streamlining customs
procedures, and enhancing port infrastructure to support regional
economic integration.
On August 22, Foreign Minister Meredov also engaged with Kashif
Nazir, President and Chief Engineer of Pakistan's Frontier Works
Organization (FWO). Their discussions centered on potential
collaborations in urban development, road and transportation
infrastructure, and irrigation systems. The meeting explored how
FWO's extensive experience could support major projects in
Turkmenistan.
These discussions underscore the commitment of both nations to
advance their collaborative efforts in critical sectors, paving the
way for significant economic and infrastructural development.
The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) is Pakistan's premier
multimodal logistics provider, offering comprehensive transport
solutions across road, rail, sea, and air. With an extensive fleet
and infrastructure network, including dry ports and warehousing,
NLC is dedicated to digital transformation and sustainable
growth.
Frontier Works Organization (FWO), established in 1966, is
Pakistan's leading engineering and construction firm, renowned for
projects like the Karakoram Highway. FWO specializes in major
infrastructure projects, including urban development, road
construction, and irrigation systems.
