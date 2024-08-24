Turkmenistan And Pakistan Explore Enhanced Transportation And Infrastructure Collaboration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, recently met with Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General of Pakistan's National Logistics Corporation (NLC), to discuss strengthening transportation and logistics cooperation, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

The meeting, held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, focused on deepening the well-established partnership between Turkmenistan and Pakistan through improved logistics and transit capabilities.

Key topics included the development of international transport corridors, increasing transit cargo volumes, streamlining customs procedures, and enhancing port infrastructure to support regional economic integration.

On August 22, Foreign Minister Meredov also engaged with Kashif Nazir, President and Chief Engineer of Pakistan's Frontier Works Organization (FWO). Their discussions centered on potential collaborations in urban development, road and transportation infrastructure, and irrigation systems. The meeting explored how FWO's extensive experience could support major projects in Turkmenistan.

These discussions underscore the commitment of both nations to advance their collaborative efforts in critical sectors, paving the way for significant economic and infrastructural development.

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) is Pakistan's premier multimodal logistics provider, offering comprehensive transport solutions across road, rail, sea, and air. With an extensive fleet and infrastructure network, including dry ports and warehousing, NLC is dedicated to digital transformation and sustainable growth.

Frontier Works Organization (FWO), established in 1966, is Pakistan's leading engineering and construction firm, renowned for projects like the Karakoram Highway. FWO specializes in major infrastructure projects, including urban development, road construction, and irrigation systems.