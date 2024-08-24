Augustine Tours Unveils Its Best-Selling Gorilla Trekking Tour For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 2025 is calling! your spot on Augustine Tours' top 7-day Gorilla Trekking adventure across Uganda, Rwanda, & Burundi! 🦍🌍 #Safari #TravelAfrica #Adventure

LüNEBURG, GERMANY, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Augustine Tours, a leading African tour operator with 14 years of expertise, is proud to announce its most popular itinerary for 2024: a thrilling seven-day Gorilla Trekking tour ( )across Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi.

With the year's final quarter approaching, this adventure-packed itinerary has already garnered 50 bookings from couples, families, and solo travelers, establishing itself as a traveler favorite.

The seven-day Gorilla Trekking tour offers a remarkable blend of wildlife encounters and rich cultural experiences. According to Augustin Ndikuriyo, Director of Augustine Tours,“The reason this itinerary has seen such high demand is because it perfectly balances the awe of wildlife and the charm of cultural wonders, all within a compact seven days. It's ideal for those seeking adventure on a budget without sacrificing the richness of an African safari.”

Priced at just €3,697 (approximately $4,100) per person, this itinerary has proven popular for its affordability and adventure-packed schedule. "We understand that a typical two-week African safari isn't the perfect fit for everyone," Ndikuriyo added. "This tour offers a shorter, yet equally exhilarating alternative that caters to a wide range of travelers."

An Eye-Opening Experience

The tour's success is mirrored by the glowing reviews it has received from previous guests. One traveler, Andrew, expressed his gratitude after his unforgettable experience:

"Dear Augustin,

We have been back from our trip for a few days now, and I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you. It was an eye-opening experience filled with memorable moments. We believe the itinerary was brilliantly conceived and the organization was spot on. My family and I appreciate all that you and your team did on-site in Africa, with a special mention to our guides Yaya and Hypolite, who did for us. We look forward to working with you again in the future.

Thank you,

Andrew”

Highlights of the 2024 Gorilla Trekking Tour

The seven-day adventure is carefully curated to offer a balanced mix of exhilarating activities and cultural immersion, including:

- Gorilla trekking in Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

- Exploring Rwanda's cultural heritage at the Ethnographic Museum.

- Witnessing the Gishora Royal Drum Sanctuary in Burundi and enjoying its mesmerizing drum performances.

- Marveling at Karera Waterfalls, a stunning natural attraction in Burundi.

- Discovering the source of the Nile and exploring the natural beauty surrounding Lake Tanganyika.

- Personalized guidance from local travel experts to ensure an unforgettable, tailor-made experience.

Bookings Now Open

As the year approaches its final quarter, Augustine Tours invites adventure enthusiasts to participate in this unique experience. Whether traveling solo, as a couple, or with family, the seven-day Gorilla Trekking tour promises to be filled with unforgettable memories, breathtaking sights, and authentic cultural encounters.

For more information or to book your spot on this best-selling itinerary, visit the official website , or contact Augustine Tours at ....

Augustin Ndikuriyo

Augustine Tours

...

