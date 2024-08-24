Rajasthan: Traders Stage Protest Against Killing Of Jewellery Shop Owner, Robbery

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 24 (IANS) Traders in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Saturday staged a massive protest demanding action against unidentified assailnts allegedly involved in killing the owner of a jewellery shop in the town before fleeing with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees after leaving the deceased's brother and another staffer injured.

The robbery took place on Friday evening when a group of armed individuals -- said to be around five -- entered the jewellery shop at a marketplace in Bhiwadi, and killed the owner of the shop before decamping with jewellery worth lakhs. The owner's brother and a security guard reportedly suffered critical injuries.

On Saturday, anger was brewing among the traders as the police are yet to come across any clue about the robbers. In protest against the crime, the main market in Bhiwadi remained closed since Saturday morning.

The traders also gathered on the middle of State Highway 919, due to which the movement of traffic was impacted.

The angry traders also surrounded Tijara MLA Baba Balaknath (BJP) who went to the protest site.

After about six hours of agitation, at around 3 p.m., the traders ended the protest after the police assured that "the accused will be arrested within 72 hours", which was agreed upon by the protesters.

CCTV clips of the incident showing the brazen manner in which the attackers stormed the shop have been making rounds on the Internet.

The robbers are seen firing in the air, and attacking the staff and the owner of the shop.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot have slammed the BJP government over the incident.

Gehlot said "the robbery and murder incident exposes the deteriorating law and order in the state".

Pilot said, "A jewellery shop owner has been shot dead... the situation is frightening and worrying. Criminals are openly flouting the norms yet the state government seems helpless."

No clue is yet to emerge regarding the identity or whereabouts of the attackers. Sources said the police have formed multiple teams to crack the case.