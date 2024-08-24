Kamindu’S Innings One Of Exceptional I've Seen From A Sri Lanka Player, Says Sangakkara

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) All-rounder Kamindu Mendis' third Test century in the ongoing game against England at Manchester impressed former skipper Kumar Sangakkara, who called it an exceptional knock from any Sri Lankan batter.

On day four of the first Test at Old Trafford, Mendis, playing just his fourth game in the longest format of the game, made 101 not out in the morning session dominated by the visitors'. He also shared an unbroken stand of 101 runs with Dinesh Chandimal (62 not out) as Sri Lanka took a lead of 169 runs at lunch.

"I love the way they've fought, batted, and adapted to the conditions. Overall, when you look at Kamindu's innings, it's been one of the exceptional ones I've seen from a Sri Lanka player," said Sangakkara to broadcasters Sky Sports Cricket during lunch time show.

Asked what a good lead would look like for Sri Lanka, Sangakkara said, "I think 250 or 260 is what they should be looking at. They'll want to stay in the moment. It's about can they keep that focus going?"

Former England captain Michael Atherton said Sri Lanka have given themselves a chance of registering an unlikely win over England. "We were very critical of Sri Lanka yesterday morning and they were right behind the game because of that, but they've given themselves an opportunity now."

England are also dealing with absence of tearaway fast-bowler Mark Wood, who will not take the field after sustaining a right-thigh muscle injury, which caused him to go off the field after bowling just two balls of his 11th over.

"No Mark Wood is a blow, but that's part of the game and it happens. That extra bit of pace would have been lovely to have, but they've not got that. Essentially, it's still a pretty good pitch for batting and there's not much spin there for Bashir. I'm not sure you can be too critical of England, it just hasn't happened for them. They missed chances yesterday and those can come back to haunt you," added Atherton.