See The Unseen By Inception Cultural And Creative Co,. Ltd Wins Silver In A' Fine Art Design Awards

Inception Cultural and Creative Co,. Ltd's Immersive Ephemeral Art Recognized for Excellence in Fine Art Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of fine art design, has announced Inception Cultural and Creative Co,. Ltd as a Silver winner in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category for their exceptional work, "See The Unseen." This immersive ephemeral art exhibition has been acknowledged for its outstanding design, showcasing the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of fine art."See The Unseen" aligns perfectly with the current trend of creating immersive and interactive art experiences that engage the audience on a deeper level. By utilizing semi-transparent recyclable materials and innovative lighting techniques, the exhibition not only showcases the artists' creativity but also demonstrates a commitment to sustainability, a crucial aspect in today's fine art industry.The unique concept behind "See The Unseen" lies in its portrayal of the dragon as an invisible entity, presented within semi-transparent glass boxes crafted from recyclable plastic materials. This elusive sensation, enhanced by the collaborative efforts of artist team Penique Productions, invites viewers to immerse themselves in the mystical presence of the dragon. The use of red recyclable colored film and strategic lighting transforms the space, creating a captivating atmosphere that deepens the contemplation and perception of the dragon as a mythical creature.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Inception Cultural and Creative Co,. Ltd's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of fine art. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the company to continue pushing creative boundaries and exploring new ways to engage and captivate audiences through their immersive art installations.See The Unseen was designed by GuangZhou TaiKoo Hui (Swire Property), who provided the venue for the exhibition, Penique Productions, who collaborated on the artistic techniques and mediums, and Inception Cultural & Creative Co Ltd., who conceptualized and executed the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About GuangZhou TaiKooHuiSpanning approximately 138,000 sqm, the mall at Taikoo Hui Guangzhou houses more than 190 renowned brands, ranging from top global boutiques, local and international fashion brands, homeware and lifestyle products to fine dining restaurants, with around 150 of the brands in Guangzhou for the very first time. Taikoo Hui Guangzhou offers guests a shopping and leisure experience that's unlike any other, featuring flagship stores and concept shops from world-famous brands, including the high-end supermarket Olé, which made its debut in Guangzhou at this prestigious location.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer-review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, Fine Art industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fine Art Design Award is a highly respected international design competition that welcomes entries from visionary fine art designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential entities in the fine art and design industries. Participating in this prestigious award allows entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

