Chinese Hit Game Black Myth: Wukong Sells 10 Million Copies In Three Days

BEIJING: Chinese hit game "Black Myth: Wukong" has taken the gaming world by storm, selling more than 10 million copies across all platforms in just three days after its release, developer Game Science announced on Friday night.

Considered the first Chinese-developed "Triple-A" title, "Black Myth: Wukong" topped the "most-played games" list on Steam, a leading gaming platform, merely an hour after its debut on Tuesday morning.

Game Science revealed that the game's maximum number of concurrent players across all platforms surpassed 3 million.



People try "Black Myth: Wukong" at the booth of Game Science during Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

"Black Myth: Wukong" draws inspiration from the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West. The novel follows the adventures of a monk and his three disciples, with a particular focus on Sun Wukong, the legendary Monkey King known for his supernatural powers and mischievous nature.

Although most players are from China, the game's popularity is spreading rapidly worldwide. Some enthusiastic fans have compiled over 200 pages of background material to help international players understand the story's deep cultural roots.

Celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and modern gaming aesthetics, the game has become a sensation transcending the gaming community. Its unprecedented success has even boosted the stock prices of some companies and spurred tourism in Shanxi Province, one of the key filming locations for the game.

With the first weekend now underway, industry experts anticipate that game sales will continue to surge.

Goldman Sachs previously projected that "Black Myth: Wukong" could achieve sales of 12 million copies on Steam, generating over 3 billion yuan (about 420 million U.S. dollars) in revenue. In a bullish scenario, the game could reach 20 million units sold, with revenue topping 5 billion yuan.