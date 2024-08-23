$1.1 Million Jackpot Hit At Grand Lodge Casino Near Lake Tahoe, Nevada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday evening, a lucky guest from San Francisco won $1,137,093.42 at Grand Lodge Casino, located in Incline Village, Nevada, near Lake Tahoe. The lucky winner was betting $10 on the Five Times Pay version of Wheel of Fortune Spin Deluxe.



“With this latest jackpot, the casino has paid out almost $9 million in Wheel of Fortune Wide Area Progressives,” said Grand Lodge Casino Director of Marketing, Jill Stewart.“To have so many life-changing jackpots here is incredible. We pride ourselves on our customer service and the beautiful atmosphere. Hopefully this shows people you can win just as much at Grand Lodge Casino as you can at the big resorts.”

Grand Lodge Casino has been an institution in Incline Village for many years. The casino recently signed a 10-year lease extension with Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, through December 31, 2034.

About Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe

Nestled in the stunning Sierra Nevadas, Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe offers world-class gaming in a unique and blissfully serene atmosphere. Reminiscent of a traditional alpine lodge, the private and secluded casino sits like a jewel in the wilderness on Lake Tahoe's tranquil North Shore. Grand Lodge Casino is located in Incline Village, Nevada, just a short drive from California and the Bay Area. For more information, visit .

