The global automotive lighting size is estimated to grow by USD 12.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

8.09%

during the forecast period. Increasing demand for effective interior lighting

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

development of autonomous vehicles. However,

high cost of led lamps

Key market players include Continental AG, FlexNGate Group of Companies, General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Group, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Lumax Industries Ltd, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Namyung Lighting Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV, OSRAM Licht AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Valeo SA, and Varroc Engineering Ltd..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive lighting market 2024-2028

Automotive Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 12377.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries China, US, Japan, India, and Germany Key companies profiled Continental AG, FlexNGate Group of Companies, General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Group, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Lumax Industries Ltd, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Namyung Lighting Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV, OSRAM Licht AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Valeo SA, and Varroc Engineering Ltd.

Market Driver

The automotive lighting market is experiencing significant growth due to the advancements in autonomous driving technology. Companies such as Delphi, Continental, Bosch, Daimler, Scania, and Volvo are leading the charge in this area, expanding the market acceptance of semi-autonomous features in both passenger and commercial vehicles. Self-driving cars are expected to become a reality within the forecast period, and the number of self-driving vehicles on the road is estimated to increase substantially in the next decade. These companies have made significant strides in research and development of autonomous vehicles, and the testing of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and telematics/connected vehicle applications and services is also increasing. Consumer demands and OEM offerings have evolved to prioritize safety, performance, stability, and comfort. The increasing number of automotive OEMs investing in autonomous vehicles has led to the outgrowth of conventional mechanical components and the adoption of advanced lighting systems. Lighting is now being used as a tool for communication between drivers and vehicles. For instance, Ford Motor Co. Uses colored lamps above the windshield of its Transit Connect Cargo Van to communicate with drivers. The development of autonomous vehicles is expected to boost the demand for automotive lighting, driving the growth of the global automotive lighting market during the forecast period.



The Automotive Lighting Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced lighting solutions. Trends include improved Brake Lights, Reversing Lights, Rear Fog Lights, Turn Signal Lights, Interior Lighting, and Energy-efficient LED solutions. Adaptive lighting systems enhance Road Safety by adjusting light distribution based on vehicle speed and surrounding conditions. Lighting design and Vehicle Aesthetics are key factors driving demand. Autonomous Driving and Specialized Lighting Technologies like Indium Gallium Nitride and Aluminum Gallium Arsenide are future growth areas. Traditional fixtures like Halogen, Xenon or HID, and advanced technologies like OLED, Matrix LEDs, and Laser continue to shape the market. Superior Illumination and Dynamic Lighting Features cater to Car Users' needs. Cabin Lights and Luxury Features add value to cars, while Lighting Grille Technology offers Design Flexibility. Overall, the market focuses on Superior Illumination, Improved Visibility, and Safety.



The automotive lighting market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing adoption of LED lamps . Their energy efficiency and longer lifespan compared to halogen and compact fluorescent lamps make them an attractive option for automakers. LED lamps last approximately 25 times longer than halogen lamps and three times longer than CFLs. However, their higher upfront cost is a barrier to entry, particularly for mid-segment and commercial vehicles. Another challenge is heat management. While LED light sources themselves do not generate heat, the wiring harnesses and surrounding assemblies do. This necessitates the installation of additional cooling systems. Placing these cooling systems near the engine is complicated due to high temperatures, and recalls due to heat-related issues have occurred, affecting both automakers and the adoption of LED lamps in passenger vehicles. This poses a potential challenge for the automotive lighting market during the forecast period. Vendors are working to reduce costs while improving quality and efficiency to make LED lamps more accessible. The Automotive Lighting Market faces challenges in developing glare-free lighting systems for various vehicle types, including passenger cars, buses, commercial vehicles like freight trucks, LCVs, pickup trucks, and delivery vans, as well as two-wheelers. Dynamic light sequencing is crucial for enhancing visibility during vehicle movements and addressing road hazards for motor vehicles. Vehicle manufacturers are focusing on LED technology for headlights and LED tail lights to improve energy efficiency and longevity. However, challenges remain in battery technology and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. Halogen lights are being replaced by LED technology, while High-Intensity Discharge headlights and Laser lighting technology like Laser headlights are gaining popularity. Smart lighting systems are essential for enhancing safety during traffic collisions, especially for pedestrians and motor vehicles. Visibility remains a primary concern for all types of vehicles, with front lighting and rear lighting playing crucial roles in ensuring safety on the road. Cooling equipment for LED lights is also a significant challenge in the market.

This automotive lighting market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Passenger cars 1.2 Commercial vehicles



2.1 OEM 2.2 Aftermarket



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Passenger cars-

The Automotive Lighting Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for advanced lighting systems in vehicles . LED technology is driving this growth, offering energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and improved visibility. OEMs and aftermarket players are investing in R&D to launch innovative products, such as adaptive headlights and matrix lighting. Government regulations on vehicle safety are also boosting market expansion. Overall, the Automotive Lighting Market is expected to continue its robust growth in the coming years.

The automotive lighting market is a critical component of motor vehicle safety and design, focusing on providing optimal visibility for car users. Advanced lighting technologies such as LED lights, Indium Gallium Nitride, and Xenon or HID headlights have revolutionized the industry, offering superior brightness, longevity, and energy efficiency compared to traditional Halogen bulbs. Adaptive lighting systems, which adjust to vehicle movements, road tracks, and pedestrian presence, have become increasingly popular in luxury vehicles to enhance safety and driving experience. The integration of smart lighting systems, daytime running lights, and LED tail lights further enhances visibility during traffic collisions, motor vehicle movements, and encounters with road hazards. Vehicle manufacturers continue to invest in lighting technology, integrating cooling equipment and exploring laser lighting technology, such as laser headlights, to improve performance and safety.

The automotive lighting market is a dynamic and innovative industry that caters to the lighting needs of various vehicle types , including passenger cars, buses, commercial vehicles, freight trucks, pickup trucks, delivery vans, and two-wheeler vehicles. The market encompasses a wide range of lighting technologies such as LED, Halogen, Xenon or HID, Indium Gallium Nitride, Aluminum Gallium Arsenide, OLED, Matrix LEDs, Laser, and Glare-Free lighting systems. These advanced lighting solutions enhance visibility during vehicle movements, especially in adverse weather conditions or on dark roads, ensuring road safety. They also contribute to vehicle aesthetics and luxury features, including dynamic light sequencing and lighting grille technology. Adaptive lighting systems, such as Dynamic Light System, are gaining popularity due to their ability to adjust to vehicle movements, road tracks, pedestrians, road hazards, and traffic collisions. The market is also witnessing the emergence of specialized lighting technologies, such as Laser and Smart lighting systems, for autonomous driving applications. The market growth is influenced by factors like battery technology, charging infrastructure, per capita income, and energy-efficient lighting solutions. Vehicle manufacturers continue to invest in advanced lighting technologies to improve vehicle safety, visibility, and design flexibility.

