Ukraine Expects New Arrest Warrants For Russian Politicians And Military From ICC - Mudra

Ukraine expects the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue new arrest warrants for Russian politicians and military officers in cases of crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

“On March 2, 2022, the Office of the ICC Prosecutor launched an investigation into the situation in Ukraine. During this time, the ICC has already issued six arrest warrants for Russian criminals, including Putin, Lvova-Belova, Shoigu, Gerasimov and other generals, for the abduction of our children and shelling of infrastructure. Other investigations are ongoing and we expect new warrants for other crimes,” she emphasized.

When asked why Ukraine signed the Rome Statute many years ago, recognized the jurisdiction of the ICC, but did not ratify it, Mudra noted that“at first it was a matter of formal inconsistency of the Rome Statute with the Constitution of Ukraine, but after the relevant amendments to the Constitution were made, all legal obstacles were removed. Instead, due to incorrect and insufficient information, some people in the society have a completely false impression that the ICC cannot prosecute Ukrainian citizens now, but if we ratify the Statute, it will be able to.”

At the same time, Mudra expressed her belief that Ukraine's participation in the ICC would facilitate the advancement of ongoing cases, open new ones and ensure fair punishment for all Russian criminals.

“Ukraine's involvement in the ICC will increase the effectiveness of the ICC's work in relation to Ukraine, and will help bring to justice those responsible for crimes committed by Russian citizens on the territory of Ukraine. In fact, we will be involved in the work of the key global justice body and will have the opportunity to influence the prioritization of our issue in it,” she said.

In addition, according to the deputy head of the President's Office, Ukraine will finally be able to participate in the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC and thereby influence the ICC's policy. In addition, Ukraine will be able to nominate its candidate for the position of judge, approve the allocation of the ICC budget to ensure proper investigation of Russian crimes in Ukraine, participate in the election of judges and other elected officials, including the ICC prosecutor, and influence the development of amendments to the Rome Statute, which is of particular importance for Ukraine in the context of protecting its military.

Mudra also emphasized that Ukraine's full participation in the ICC will facilitate access to the special ICC Trust Fund for Ukrainians and increase the chances of obtaining compensation for victims of Russian crimes.

“Finally, we have fulfilled a key European integration commitment of Ukraine, as well as a requirement of many of our security agreements. This will significantly strengthen Ukraine at the diplomatic level and give us another argument to demand that our partners fulfill their obligations,” Mudra summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and amendments to it.

The Rome Statute will enter into force for Ukraine on the first day of the month following the 60th day after the date of deposit of the instrument of ratification with the Secretary General of the United Nations.

The document on the ratification of the Rome Statute stipulates that Ukraine will not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court for War Crimes for 7 years if it concerns Ukrainian citizens.