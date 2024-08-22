Verb Products Debuts New Dandruff Shampoo To Fight The Flake

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb Products, the destination for salon-quality haircare at one set price, expands into the scalp category with a science-driven solution for common scalp concerns. Available today, Verb's new Dandruff Shampoo is clinically proven to significantly reduce dandruff after just one use* and reduce the recurrence of dandruff symptoms without stripping the hair of moisture.*

Verb Products enters the scalp health category with the launch of its new Dandruff Shampoo, available now.

Verb's dermatologist-approved Dandruff Shampoo is formulated with the highest level of Salicylic Acid (3%) allowed by the FDA for rinse-off hair products, which helps eliminate and control itchiness, irritation, redness, and flaking due to dandruff. This highly efficacious formula is paraben free and packed with nourishing ingredients including scalp-soothing clary sage oil and zinc

PCA, a natural humectant that helps reduce excess sebum and draws moisture into the skin.

Uniquely formulated, this dandruff shampoo is also clinically proven to increase hair hydration.**

"Verb is truly filling a market gap with the launch of their cutting-edge, yet affordable Dandruff Shampoo by providing greater access to consumers with this common scalp condition," said Certified

Trichologist and Scalp Health Expert, Bridgette Hill. "The brand's passion and dedication to formula excellence with the launch of this new category offering are impressive. Verb's choice to invest in clinical trials, high quality and efficacious ingredients, like salicylic acid and zinc PCA, reflect the brand's value proposition to provide a top-notch dandruff-fighting product that is both nurturing and reparative."

This clinical strength, color safe shampoo is the latest addition to Verb Products' continued excellence in the haircare category and commitment to enhanced consumer experience. The Dandruff Shampoo features a refreshing eucalyptus scent with notes of orange peel, crisp magnolia and white sandalwood. Not only will your scalp feel healthier and show signs of reduced dandruff,* but you can enjoy an invigorating, crisp fragrance both in and out of the shower.

"Our new Dandruff Shampoo is a testament to our commitment to innovation in scalp care and overall hair health," said Meg Lerner, Vice President of Marketing at Verb Products. "At Verb, we strive to create products that not only address our consumers' hair and scalp concerns but also remain at an accessible price point without compromising quality or efficacy."

Verb's Dandruff Shampoo is now available at



and at select retailers including Sephora, ULTA Beauty, and ULTA Beauty at Target, as well as select salon locations across the country.

*Based on a 21-day clinical study of 30 participants

**Proven results in a third-party testing lab

About Verb Products

The salon-founded brand was born in Austin and raised in New York with one unwavering mission: to deliver the best salon-quality hair care at one set ($20) price. Verb's 'only good stuff' commitment means creating products with no parabens, no gluten, and no harmful sulfates, plus everything is PETA-certified cruelty-free.

