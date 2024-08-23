First Ladies Of Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan, Along With Their Daughters, Visit Exhibition In Tashkent And View Collection Of Uzbek National Costumes
Date
8/23/2024 3:12:19 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 23, Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, along with Ziroatkhon
Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and her
daughter Saida Mirziyoyeva, visited an exhibition featuring works
by Uzbekistan's People's Artist Akmal Nur and viewed a collection
of Uzbek national costumes, Azernews reports.
MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108594903
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.