First Ladies Of Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan, Along With Their Daughters, Visit Exhibition In Tashkent And View Collection Of Uzbek National Costumes


8/23/2024 3:12:19 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 23, Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, along with Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and her daughter Saida Mirziyoyeva, visited an exhibition featuring works by Uzbekistan's People's Artist Akmal Nur and viewed a collection of Uzbek national costumes, Azernews reports.

AzerNews

