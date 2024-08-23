DIVE INTO ICELAND's CULTURE: SKY LAGOON UNVEILS SKJÓL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sky Lagoon, Iceland's stunning oceanfront geothermal lagoon, introduces Skjól, a significant expansion of the Turf House and re-imagined ritual that celebrates the essence of Icelandic bathing culture. Officially opening to Icelanders and visitors on August 22, 2024, the expanded experience will take all guests on a wellness journey rooted in Icelandic heritage and pay homage to ancient rituals.“Skjól, in essence, is an invitation to partake in a ritual that is as ancient as the land itself,” says Helga Albertsdottir, Managing Director, Sky Lagoon.“Offering an inclusive experience for all guests that is both uniquely Icelandic and universally appealing, Sky Lagoon honors the past while offering a sanctuary for the present.”Guests are immersed in transformative journey, where every detail of design and architecture is meticulously inspired by Icelandic landscape. Skjól, a ritual now included for all guests, invites visitors to deeply connect with the raw elements of Iceland. The expanded experience, introduces Ylur, a second sauna featuring Iceland's largest single-pane glass window with a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean. Additionally, a new ritual element, Saft, will feature a traditional elixir infused with krækiber (crowberries) that thrive in the lava fields.“For Icelandic people, Skjól is more than just a word; it's a shelter from the storm and a moment of peace in the hectic rhythm of life,” adds Albertsdottir.“It provides a sanctuary for all guests to experience while they are on their Sky Lagoon journey.”Sky Lagoon, an experience by Pursuit, is located in Kársnes Harbour, Kópavogur, just minutes from Reykjavik, Sky Lagoon features a 70-meter (230 ft) infinity-edge lagoon highlighted by awe-inspiring sunsets, Northern Lights and dark sky views. The new Skjól Ritual and expanded Turf House will officially open on August 22, 2024.About PursuitPursuit is a global attractions and hospitality company that owns and operates a collection of inspiring and unforgettable experiences in iconic, bucket list destinations. Pursuit's elevated hospitality experiences enable visitors to discover and connect with world-class attractions, distinctive lodges and engaging experiences in stunning national parks and renowned global travel locations, in addition to experiencing our growing collection of Flyover Attractions in the vibrant cities of Vancouver, Reykjavik, Las Vegas and Chicago. With a strategic direction to build an expanding portfolio of extraordinary point of interest attractions, Pursuit remains focused on delivering iconic, unforgettable and inspiring experiences in the world's best places. Pursuit is part of Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI). For more information visit .

