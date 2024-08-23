(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a summer of sizzling beach performances, singer-songwriter Jovi Greene announces the release of his highly anticipated single,

"Two Tone Top,"

available on all major streaming platforms starting today. Pre-launch excitement for

Jovi's

music has achieved impressive digital engagement with over 10M views and shares of all his across social platforms.



Rising Country Singer Jovi Greene Announces Release of New Single, "Two Tone Top," on All Major Streaming Platforms

Jovi Greene is capturing the hearts of music lovers of all ages with infectious melodies, relatable lyrics, and a down-to-earth, casual vibe-inspired by his grandfather's Colorado cowboy roots.

About the New Single, "Two Tone Top"

"Two Tone Top" showcases Jovi's passion for writing crowd-pleasing tunes that blend traditional country elements with modern pop influences. "I was inspired to write this song by the exhilarating feeling of driving, windows down, singing with friends, leaving past worries and heartbreaks behind," says Jovi. "I debuted the song on the Fourth of July, and the crowd went wild singing along. That's when I knew "Two Tone Top" was connecting with people."

Meet Singer-Songwriter, Jovi Greene

At just 17 years old, Jovi Greene defies the mold of a typical country musician. This Maryland native first gained fame as a YouTube and TikTok sensation, amassing hundreds of millions of views for his creative cooking videos. Now, this multitalented artist is sharing his musical talent with the world, capturing hearts of music lovers of all ages with infectious melodies, relatable lyrics, and a

down-to-earth, casual vibe-rooted in his

grandfather's

Colorado cowboy roots.



Musical Journey

Jovi started with backyard concerts.

By age eight, he sang lead vocals and played guitar in his first band, performing in the

DC

area.

At

age

12, Jovi penned the musical anthem for the Call to Unite , a 24-hour broadcast hosted by Tim Shriver and Oprah Winfrey. The song gained millions of views, reaching households worldwide. During the pandemic, he learned to play more instruments and expanded into new genres. A pivotal moment came when Jovi had an unexpected jam session with Sam Barber backstage. He knew it was time to release his music and share his unique sound. Today, Jovi enjoys spending time in the studio, performing live, and collaborating with other artists.

Engaging Fans

Jovi uses his expertise as a famous content creator to engage and grow his fanbase on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. He creates fun, relatable content that showcases his personality and musical talent, authentically turning listeners into fans.

How to Download and Listen

"Two Tone Top" by Jovi Greene is available on August 23, 2024, on Apple Music, Spotify, and all other major music streaming platforms.

Follow Jovi Greene on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more.

Instagram: @jovigreene_music

TikTok: @jovi_greene_music

Social Links: linktr



