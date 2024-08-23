'Will Always Stand With...': PM Modi Offers Hug And Handshake To Zelenskyy Mourns Ukraine's Fallen Children 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Prime Narendra Modi in Kyiv pledged "above and beyond" humanitarian support to Ukraine.

"Whatever help is required from a humanitarian standpoint, India will always stand with you and will go above and beyond to support you," PM Modi said.

Their meeting commenced with a visit to a memorial honoring the hundreds of Ukrainian children who have lost their lives during the conflict that has spanned over two years.

PM Modi also cleared that India was never neutral on the war, and has urged 'dialogue and diplomacy' between Ukraine and Russia.





'India was never neutral' on the Russia-Ukraine war , PM Modi told the reporters in Ukraine. "We have stayed away from the war with great conviction. This does not mean that we were indifferent." "We were not neutral from day one, we have taken a side, and we stand firmly for peace."



Narendra Modi also urged Zelenskyy to sit down for talks with Russia to end the war and offered to act as a "friend" to help bring peace as the two leaders met in wartime Kyiv.

"The road to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in that direction without wasting any time. Both sides should sit together to find a way out of this crisis," Modi said. "I want to assure you that India is ready to play an active role in any efforts towards peace. If I can play any role in this personally, I will do that I want to assure you as a friend," he said.

At the exhibit commemorating children who have died in the war, Modi said,“I realised that the first casualty of war is in fact innocent children. And that is truly heartbreaking.”

