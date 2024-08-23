Green Peas To Cauliflower-5 Vegetables That Increase Uric Acid Levels

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uric acid is a compound produced by the breakdown of purines found in various foods and drinks.



Let's get to know the vegetables that increase uric acid levels.



Spinach contains a moderate amount of purine. Therefore, eating too much spinach can sometimes increase uric acid levels.

Cauliflower also contains a moderate amount of purine. Therefore, try to avoid eating them in excess as well.



Green peas also contain purine. Avoid eating these in excess as well.



Mushrooms contain high levels of purine. Eating them in excess can lead to increased uric acid levels.



Excessive consumption of seafood, processed foods, red meat, white bread, soda, etc. can increase uric acid levels.



Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health professional or nutritionist.