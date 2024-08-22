(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sinus dilation devices size is estimated to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

8.09% during the forecast period. High prevalence of chronic sinusitis

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

technological advances in sinusitis treatment. However,

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1509.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, Japan, Canada, and UK Key companies profiled Accurate Surgical and Scientific Instruments Corp., Aetna Inc., B.Braun SE, Dalent LLC, EMOS Technology GmbH, ESC Medicams, InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, SinuSys Corp., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Summit Medical LLC, and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Market Driver

The sinus surgery industry has seen significant technological advancements since the 1950s, starting with Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and image-guided surgery. FESS uses an endoscope in the nasal cavity to open up passageways below the eyes for better drainage. Image-guided surgery is a more detailed version of FESS, utilizing advanced camera and telescopic technologies like CT scanners and MRIs. The Caldwell-Luc method is used for patients with sinus abnormalities, creating a new passage between the nose and maxillary sinus. Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSP) is a less invasive alternative, using a small catheter and local anesthesia for sinus relief. Intersect ENT's PROPEL sinus stent optimizes recovery following endoscopic sinus surgery. Their latest innovation, ASCEND, is an investigational drug-coated sinus balloon delivering corticosteroids directly into the sinuses during dilation. These advancements have led to the emergence of sinuplasty, an effective treatment for chronic sinusitis. The industry is expected to continue introducing technologically advanced sinus surgery options during the forecast period.



The Sinus Dilation Devices market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis, chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), and sinusitis-related symptoms such as facial pain, sinus headache, difficulty in breathing, fatigue, teeth pain, and nasal congestion. Traditional sinus surgeries are being replaced by minimally invasive procedures like Balloon Sinuplasty, which uses a balloon sinus dilation system to widen the sinus openings for better drainage. This procedure offers several advantages over traditional surgeries, including local anesthesia, fewer post-operative complications, and faster recovery time. The market is driven by the rising incidence of sinusitis, the surge in affordability of medical devices, and the aging population. Key players in the market include hospitals & clinics, ENT specialists, and medical technology companies. However, there are concerns around potential complications such as blood loss and nerve damage. Alternative sinusitis-related drugs like decongestants, antibiotics, and steroids continue to be popular, but their long-term use can lead to side effects. The market is also witnessing the adoption of surgical laser technologies to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of sinus dilation procedures. Other factors influencing the market include allergies, pollution, respiratory infections, and the growing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of minimally invasive procedures. CXOs in the healthcare industry are closely monitoring these trends to make informed decisions about investing in sinus dilation devices.



Market

Challenges



Sinusitis treatment typically begins with medication, which can include homeopathy, over-the-counter, and prescription options. Medications include decongestants, nasal steroids, antibiotics, mucus-thinning drugs, oral steroids, and natural remedies such as saline nasal irrigation, neti pots, and steam. Saline nasal irrigation, done with nasal solutions or sprays, helps reduce mucus drainage and rinse away allergens and irritants. Nasal corticosteroids, like fluticasone (Flonase, Veramyst), budesonide (Rhinocort), triamcinolone (Nasacort 24), beclomethasone (Beconase AQ, Qnasl), mometasone (Nasonex), and others, prevent and treat inflammation. For severe cases, oral or injected corticosteroids may be used, while antibiotics treat bacterial sinusitis. Allergy shots (immunotherapy) help reduce the body's reaction to specific allergens, improving the condition. Endoscopic sinus surgeries are performed when medication is ineffective, with doctors using endoscopes to explore sinus passages and remove obstructions. While newer sinus dilation devices offer alternatives to traditional FESS procedures, their limited availability and effectiveness may hinder market growth during the forecast period. The Nasal Sinuses market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing incidence of sinusitis, a common condition causing nasal congestion, headaches, and respiratory infections. Traditional sinus surgeries have high post-operative complications, including blood loss and nerve damage. This has led to the popularity of minimally invasive procedures like Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD). Drainage issues in sinuses can lead to prolonged use of decongestants, antibiotics, and steroids, increasing their prevalence and cost. CXOs in hospitals & clinics are investing in the Balloon Sinuplasty system, a safe and effective alternative. However, challenges such as drainage issues, nasal congestion, and pollution continue to persist. The aging and elderly population's prevalence increases the demand for these procedures. Medical technology advancements and awareness & education among healthcare professionals are driving the market forward.

Segment Overview



This sinus dilation devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Balloon sinus dilation devices

1.2 Endoscopes

1.3 Surgical instruments 1.4 Sinus stents



2.1 Standalone sinus dilation 2.2 Hybrid sinus dilation



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Balloon sinus dilation devices- The Sinus Dilation Devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis and the availability of minimally invasive treatment options. These devices offer effective sinus dilation with minimal discomfort and recovery time, making them a preferred choice for patients. Key players in the market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Merit Medical, who continue to innovate and expand their product offerings. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for sinus relief solutions.

Research Analysis

The Sinus Dilation Devices market refers to the segment of medical devices used in the minimally invasive treatment of chronic sinusitis and related conditions, such as chronic rhinitis and inflammation. Balloon sinuplasty, a popular sinus dilation technique, involves using a small, flexible balloon to widen and open sinus passages, improving drainage and alleviating symptoms like facial pain, sinus headache, difficulty in breathing, fatigue, and teeth pain. Surgical laser technologies are also used for sinus surgery to address inflammation and sinus openings. Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) and sinusitis affect millions worldwide, leading to a surge in demand for affordable sinus dilation devices in hospitals and clinics. However, post-operative complications like blood loss and nerve damage remain concerns for patients and CXOs. ENT specialists perform these procedures using local anesthesia to ensure patient comfort. The prevalence of sinusitis continues to rise, driving growth in the Sinus Dilation Devices market.

Market Research Overview

The Sinus Dilation Devices Market refers to the segment of the medical devices industry focused on the production and distribution of tools used in minimally invasive sinus dilation procedures, such as Balloon Sinuplasty. Chronic sinusitis, a condition characterized by inflammation of the nasal sinuses, causes symptoms like facial pain, sinus headache, difficulty in breathing, fatigue, teeth pain, and nasal congestion. Traditional sinus surgeries, including those utilizing surgical laser technologies, have been replaced by balloon sinus dilation as a less invasive alternative. Sinusitis, an inflammation of the sinuses, can lead to drainage issues and chronic conditions like Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS) and Chronic Rhinitis. The prevalence of sinusitis is high, with factors like pollution, allergies, respiratory infections, and aging population contributing to its incidence. Balloon sinus dilation is a minimally invasive procedure that aims to enlarge the sinus openings, improving drainage and alleviating symptoms. This procedure, performed under local anesthesia, has gained popularity due to its affordability and reduced post-operative complications compared to traditional surgeries. However, it may carry risks such as blood loss and nerve damage. Healthcare professionals, including ENT specialists, have embraced this technology, leading to its increasing use in hospitals and clinics. Alternative sinusitis-related drugs, such as decongestants, antibiotics, and steroids, have been used to manage symptoms but may come with side effects. The market for sinus dilation devices is expected to grow due to the surge in affordability and awareness and education about minimally invasive procedures.

