Foreign Currency Official Exchange Rates From Central Bank Of Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) August 22 (NewsWire) – The Sri Lankan Rupee has depreciated further against the US Dollar today (Aug 22), compared to Wednesday, according to the Central of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the buying rate of the US Dollar has increased from Rs. 295.20 to Rs. 295.72, while the selling rate has increased from Rs. 304.45 to Rs. 305.04.

The Rupee has also depreciated against a basket of foreign currencies, including Gulf currencies.

