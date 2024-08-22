Life For Relief And Development (LIFE) Partners With The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization To Provide Aid In Gaza

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two Humanitarian Giants Join Forces to Deliver Emergency Food, Medical Supplies, and Essential Services to Over 500,000 People in Gaza.

- Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFESOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LIFE is a revered global humanitarian organization that has addressed humanitarian crises for over 30 years and delivered nearly $600 million in humanitarian aid worldwide. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization have come together to address the current dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The ongoing unrest has left countless individuals in desperate need of emergency aid. In response, LIFE and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization have been working together to alleviate the suffering of people in Gaza.Established in Amman, Jordan, in 1990, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid in response to conflicts and natural disasters. Over the years, the Hashemite Charity has expanded its reach to 34 different countries, becoming a prominent participant in the humanitarian sector throughout the Middle East and North Africa. The charity has played a crucial role in relief efforts during the Syrian crisis, particularly in supporting Syrian refugees in Jordan. In addition to their work with Syrian refugees, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization has also focused on supporting education in Yemen. By restoring damaged or destroyed schools, the Hashemite Organization has provided thousands of children with access to secure learning environments, ensuring that education continues in devastated areas.In the last year, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization has become a main regional hub for delivering aid to Gaza. Since the recent crisis began, the organization has dispatched 53 planes via Al-Arish to Rafah, and 2,857 trucks through land crossings. The aid included medical supplies, food parcels, relief materials, medicines, blood units, canned meat, and flour. These shipments have primarily supported hospitals and health centers facing severe shortages, as well as hundreds of thousands of affected families.LIFE has supported Gaza with essential programs. Since October 2023, LIFE delivered 11.6 million liters of clean water, flour to 359 thousand people, 32 thousand food baskets, and daily hot meals to 29 thousand individuals. LIFE has also provided 15 trucks of medical supplies, built 23 latrines, and offered shelter to 7,000 displaced families with tents, winter clothing, toys, and essentials for children. This aid has saved hundreds of thousands of lives from further starvation, illness, and injury.These two humanitarian giants, LIFE and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, partnered to deliver flour to Gaza, where it was distributed to those most in need. This flour served as a crucial source of carbohydrates that provided essential nutrition and helped many families fend off the famine and starvation that most of the Gazan population is currently facing."LIFE's collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and the work we accomplished together, will remind the world that every life matters. Our efforts will continue until every individual in Gaza can live with dignity and peace," says Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE for Relief and Development.The Secretary-General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, Dr. Hussein Al-Shibli, said, "The partnership between the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and LIFE is one of the most fruitful collaborations through which essential flour was secured for the people in Gaza. LIFE's continuous follow-up on their donations and organizing the supply of their materials to our warehouses has had a positive and significant impact."This incredible partnership has alleviated much of the suffering endured by the people of Gaza. The ongoing blockades have severely limited access to staple food items, including flour. However, with the distribution of food parcels and necessary supplies by LIFE and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, families in Gaza now have access to essential items for survival like bread and other food items.“We thank the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization for their trust, dedication, and hard work. Our strategic partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization is one of the most significant collaborations we take pride in.” describes Nada Haroun, Director of the Jordan LIFE offices.LIFE and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization remain committed to their mission of promoting development, eliminating poverty, and providing emergency aid to those less fortunate, regardless of religion, race, or background.Through their collaborative efforts, they continue to make a positive difference in the lives of individuals affected by conflicts and crises.Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. 