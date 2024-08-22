Leaders Highlight Women's Role In Boosting Industry Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 22 (Petra) – Fathi Jaghbir, the head of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, emphasized the importance of the "Richmond Home" factory as a successful example of industrial management led by women.He encouraged young people to enter the private sector to acquire essential experience and skills, noting that the industrial sector is in need of national workers.During a visit to the factory, which was attended by the Secretary General of the of Industry, Trade and Supply, Dana Zoubi, representatives from the Ministry of Investment, and the Jordan Exports company, Jaghbir reaffirmed the support of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry for Jordanian businesswomen in the industrial sector, highlighting efforts to facilitate the establishment of factories and the provision of technical support and training programs for workers.Zoubi underscored the government's commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector in collaboration with the chambers of industry by addressing the challenges faced by investors. She pointed out that the industrial sector is a key contributor to the national economy and a significant source of employment.Suha Bakir, CEO of Richmond Home, stated that the factory, which specializes in the production of various types of mattresses and pillows, currently employs approximately one thousand workers.She also noted that the wood and furniture industries sector employs over 10,000 workers and has achieved a high level of quality, enabling its products to reach more than 70 countries.