AMD 2023-24 Corporate Responsibility Report: A Message From Dr. Lisa Su, AMD Chair And CEO

MENAFN - 3BL) At AMD, our purpose is to build great products that accelerate next-generation computing experiences and help solve the world's most important challenges. From powering the cloud services that have become an essential part of how we work, game, and connect, to enabling breakthroughs in science, medicine, and that improve our daily lives, AMD is used by billions of people every day. We are committed to pushing the envelope in high-performance and adaptive computing responsibly and aligned with our core values and inclusive culture.

In 2023, we delivered annual revenue of $22.7 billion, driven by strong demand for our data center and embedded products. Together with our employees, customers, and partners, we also made progress in meeting our digital impact, environmental sustainability, diversity, belonging and inclusion, and supply chain responsibility goals.

For example, from 2021 to 2023, more than 150 universities, research institutions, and non-profit organizations focused on scientific research and education received AMD technology donations through our AI and HPC Fund and STEM initiatives. We also reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 24.5% in 2023 compared to our 2020 baseline. And we remain on track to achieve our goal of delivering a 30x increase in energy efficiency from 2020 to 2025 for AI training and high-performance computing applications.

Looking ahead, AI is the most important innovation of the last 50 years with the potential to transform every aspect of our lives. While we are in the very early stages of the AI computing era, the technology is already being used to improve healthcare diagnoses, accelerate climate research, and provide powerful tools for content creation. AMD is one of the only companies in the world with the breadth of compute engines, IP, and expertise needed to power AI from the cloud, to the edge, and across billions of end user devices. Importantly, we are also committed to responsibly developing and deploying AI.

In 2023, we launched a Responsible AI Council that made progress on a number of priorities, including establishing AI governance, creating a responsible AI culture, and collaborating on industry best practices. We also expanded our industry coordination efforts in 2023-2024 through our participation in the Responsible AI Institute, including undergoing an evaluation on our internal policies, governance, training, and other areas to inform our strategy moving forward.

While we have delivered significant advances in computing power and efficiency in recent years, I believe the best is yet to come. As we reflect on our achievements and look to the future, our commitment to innovation, responsibility, and inclusion remain critical to our success.

You can read more about our progress and priorities throughout this report . Together with our partners, we will continue pushing the boundaries of computing to redefine what is possible and leverage the power of high-performance and adaptive computing to improve the world.

DR. LISA SU

AMD Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Originally published in AMD 2023-24 Corporate Responsibility Report .