Kunda Kids Set To Inspire And Entertain Children At The London Summer Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kunda Kids Summer Festival 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kunda Kids , an award-winning children's publishing, EdTech, and company, is thrilled to announce its London Summer Festival in partnership with Gradely , and sponsored by LemFi. The festival is set to take place on Saturday, 24th August 2024, at The Shaw Theatre, Kings Cross, London. This highly anticipated event promises to be London's biggest children's festival, celebrating African culture, fun-learning, and storytelling.This year's festival, with a morning session and an afternoon session starting at 10:30 am and ending at 6:00 pm, will offer a variety of engaging activities designed to inspire and entertain children and families. Attendees will be treated to live theatre performances, a Kunda and Friends screening, face painting, arts and crafts, and a storytelling corner. The festival will also host special guests, including Playworker Amber, a live DJ, and many more - ensuring a fun-filled day for all.Kunda Kids is renowned for bringing African stories to life through its diverse range of books, apps and media tailored for early learners (ages 0-11). The London Summer Festival is an extension of Kunda Kids' mission to promote diversity, inclusion and equity in children's media. The festival promises to provide a fun-learning environment, encourage a love for literacy, and highlight African and Caribbean leads in children's media.Gradely, Africa's leading EdTech platform will also showcase its innovative approach to personalised learning, offering insights into how it uses technology to support children's learning through adaptive lessons and interactive content.Tickets for the London Summer Festival are available now at The Shaw Theatre. Prices start at £12.99 for adults, £9.99 for children, and £35.99 for a family pass of four (maximum of two adults). Join us for a day of celebration, storytelling and culture. Together, we can inspire tomorrow's leaders.About Kunda KidsKunda Kids is an award-winning children's publishing, Edtech, and media company based in London. As a leading provider of diverse children's books and digital stories, they cater to parents, schools, and libraries worldwide.About GradelyGradely empowers parents with personalised learning resources, so you can take charge of their progress and help them succeed in school and in life.About LemFiLemFi is a fintech company specialising in financial solutions for the diaspora. By providing seamless international payment services and multi-currency accounts, LemFi simplifies cross-border financial solutions.###For more information, please contact:

Louisa Kiwana Olafuyi

Kunda Kids

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.