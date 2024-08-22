(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Miami Sandwich Shop Coming Soon: Damwich Set to Make Its Mark

Miami-based sandwich shop, Damwich, promises customers Dam good eats upon its early fall opening in 2024.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Damwich, a new player in the world of easily accessible, affordable, high-quality eats, announces its highly-anticipated opening in one of Miami's most eclectic neighborhoods. Slated to open in Wynwood in early fall of 2024, this Miami sandwich shop coming soon plans to rapidly expand through southern Florida in the coming months.Damwich is not just another sandwich shop; it's a Miami sandwich shop that brings together flavors from around the world, offering an impressive menu that promises to appeal to sandwich lovers of all kinds. From freshly-baked breads to high-quality, fresh ingredients, each sandwich at Damwich is crafted with care, delivering classic sandwiches done right.Customers can stick to the Dam chef's recommendations, or they can customize their toppings for a more personalized meal. Among menu highlights, the Dam Don (the brand's own play on a the Italian sub) and the Dam Vinci (the perfect prosciutto and mozzarella sandwich) stand out.“Our team is made up of foodies with a special love for sandwiches, and we set out with a simple goal: to make the best Dam sandwich around.” says Damwich Founder and CEO Adam Mizrahi.“We just want people to try our sandwiches and go, 'Dam, that's good!'“Whether you're looking for a quick takeout option or a delicious delivery to your doorstep, Damwich has you covered. Serving the entire Miami area, including Miami Beach, Damwich is set to become a go-to destination for sandwich lovers seeking a premium, low-key experience.As part of its ambitious growth plan, Damwich will soon expand beyond Wynwood, with sights set on establishing multiple locations across southern Florida and an eventual out-of-state expansion. This is just the beginning for what promises to be one of the region's most exciting new culinary ventures.Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the grand opening of Damwich, the Miami sandwich shop that's ready to take the city by storm with its Dam good food.About DamwichDamwich combines fresh, high-quality ingredients with the expertise and recipes of seasoned chefs to create a new, innovative dining experience for takeout and pick up. With dozens of sandwiches, sides, and drinks containing flavors from all around the world and catering to all tastes, Damwich promises to deliver some Dam good eats. To learn more, please visit or contact them at ....

