Glance Announces Guided CXTM Integration With Five9 To Deliver Smart, Human Customer Experiences

CX Marketplace

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, a leader in Guided

CXTM solutions, today announced its partnership with Five9, the intelligent CX provider. Glance is now available on the

Five9 CX Marketplace , enabling Five9 users to harness Glance's Guided CX platform to join customers in real-time, collaborative sessions.

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software. With Glance Guided

CX, representatives using Five9 Agent Desktop or Five9 with other CRMs can join customers in digital properties, transforming "do it yourself" into "do it together" engagements during CX moments that matter. The full breadth of Glance Guided CX capabilities can be accessed from within Five9 while maintaining stringent privacy and security standards.

Organizations aiming to deliver a differentiated, personalized customer experience can leverage Glance's intelligent connect feature. This feature auto-starts Glance sessions based on the end users' specific points of friction, needs, or preferences. It provides customers with an expedited and seamless experience, effortlessly transitioning them from chat or voice interactions to a Glance session without unnecessary clicks or token exchanges. For reporting on interaction and business impact, Glance has also created connectivity between the Five9 and Glance platforms.

"The combination of Glance and Five9 provides customers with a best-in-class experience for guided customer service from the cloud," says Kristine Hansen, Glance Vice President of North American Sales & Strategic Partnerships. "The integration of Five9's breadth of customer channels and augmented handling, such as intelligent routing, AI, and proactive contact, with Glance's collaboration capabilities ensures the best conclusion to these interactions. Together, Five9 and Glance's technology provides for a maximum opportunity for success."

"Partnering with Glance enables us to offer a comprehensive solution that transforms customer interactions into collaborative experiences. By integrating Guided CX directly into the Five9 platform, we are providing our users with tools to deliver exceptional, real-time support," says Jess Shea, ISV Partner Manager, Five9.

About Glance

Glance Guided CXTM helps enterprises earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.

The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human

CX at glance .

