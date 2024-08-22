The Original Pickle Shot Launches Sweepstakes To Celebrate 'National Tailgate Day'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 'TOPS Off Your Tailgate Sweepstakes' Will Send Winner and Three Friends to a Sporting Event or Concert of their Choice

To celebrate "National Tailgate Day" (September 7 this year), The Original Pickle Shot® has launched a sweepstakes to send a lucky winner and up to three friends to a sporting event or concert of their choice, complete with an Original Pickle Shot tailgate kit for everyone.

"Personally, I can't imagine a tailgate party without The Original Pickle Shot! But it's also becoming more and more expensive these days to tailgate and attend a sporting event or concert, that's why I'm so excited to be able to send one of our fans and their friends to tailgate on us at their favorite event this tailgate season," says John King, co-founder of The Original Pickle Shot, affectionally known, to those in the know, as TOPS.

To enter the "TOPS Off Your Tailgate Sweepstakes," consumers simply need to visit theoriginalpickleshot/topsoffyourtailgate and enter their contact details and birthday (open only those 21+) before the contest period ends on November 15, 2024. The total prize value is $13,000. (No alcohol is included in the prize package.) No purchase is necessary to enter, and the contest is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. states and DC (void in AK, HI and where prohibited.) The odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received. For full official rules, please visit theoriginalpickleshot/topsoffyourtailgate .

The Original Pickle Shot, launched in 2018 and now available in more than 15,000 bars, restaurants, and retail stores throughout the U.S., is the top-selling pickle brine-infused vodka in America. The Original Pickle Shot is unique in that it uses a proprietary pickle brine and 30-proof five-times distilled Iowa corn vodka to create the brand's signature recipe, and is available in original and spicy flavors (in convenient tailgating and game day sizes of 750ml, 375ml, and 50ml bottles). The Original Pickle Shot isn't a pickle back or a chaser, it's a carefully crafted ready-to-pour vodka with an opaque light green color and delicious dill pickle taste. It's only 1.5 carbs and under 40 calories per shot, with no sugar or gluten, and no artificial flavors or colors.

For more information about The Original Pickle Shot or to purchase online, visit theoriginalpickleshot .

