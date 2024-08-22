President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, And Their Daughter Leyla Aliyeva Visited Independence Monument In Tashkent
Date
8/22/2024 9:16:47 AM
On August 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla
Aliyeva visited the Independence Monument in Tashkent,
Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan
here.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument.
