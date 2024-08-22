Airpower On A Budget: US To Revive Light Fighter Concept

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US is considering reviving its light fighter concept in response to difficulties with its next-generation fighter program, a move that has sparked heated debate and challenged conventional airpower strategies.

This month, The War Zone reported that US Air Force Chief of Staff General David Allvin unveiled a notional light fighter concept at a recent presentation at the Global Air and Space Chiefs in London, sparking discussions about the future of the US fighter fleet.

The War Zone notes that the concept, resembling a scaled-down F-35, suggests a shift towards adaptable, software-centric aircraft over the US Air Force's traditional hardware-focused approach.

The report mentions that this move aligns with the US Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative, which has faced scrutiny for the high cost of its sixth-generation stealth combat jet, estimated at almost US$250 million per unit.

The report says that Allvin's vision emphasizes rapid software updates to maintain an edge over adversaries, potentially leading to more“disposable” crewed fighters.

It states that this revelation coincides with the US Air Force's reassessment of the NGAD program, considering affordability issues and the integration of uncrewed Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) drones.

The War Zone mentions that the light fighter concept could represent a strategic pivot to a mixed fleet, balancing high-end capabilities with cost-effective solutions to counter rapidly evolving threats, particularly from China.

The report notes that the idea resonates with previous US Air Force considerations for a“high/low” mix of fighters and a possible new design to replace the aging F-16 fleet.

As the US Air Force navigates these complex challenges, the emerging light fighter concept could be the key to bridging the gap between evolving threats and budgetary reality.