Wife Must Do Daily Chores: Gold Medallist Groom Lists Bridal Requirements

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chinmayi Sripaada, known for singing in movies like 2 States, Guru, and Hasee to Phasee, has shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message that lists requirements for a potential bride.

While sharing the criteria, the singer mentioned that it was the“exact List Of Requirements that a Groom sent to a prospective bride who is a Medico”.“Groom is a PhD and Medallist apparently,” she added.

| Mango momo in Delhi: Netizens say, 'Bhai, thoda zeher aur daal de'

As per the message, the ideal bride is expected to be“graceful, competent and smart” to manage household and family responsibilities. She should have a lively and energetic personality, capable of enhancing the family's lifestyle through her active involvement in areas like food, clothing and general living.

“Ideal if she is within 24 BMI,” says the message.

The requirements further says that she should be encouraged to manage household chores independently without relying on servants or outsourcing. Having a job is optional, it says.

| Viral Video: CISF personnel's quick reaction saves life at Delhi airport

“Her job is optional and earning is immaterial. Job can be pursued as a passion but should be below the needs of the family,” says the WhatsApp message.

“For initial seven years after marriage she may not be able to work, unless posted to Chennai, because we expect a child from this marriage and until the child goes to school the bride would be able to do justice to her job,” it adds.

Netizens react

Netizens reacted to the singer's post. Here are some of those:

“BMI is also mentioned, interesting. I would really like to see this groom photo somehow and see where he stands,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).