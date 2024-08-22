Kabul Hosts Exhibition Showcasing Afghanistan's Economic Progress

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In line with the ongoing national and international exhibitions in the country, a national showcasing the economic progress of Afghanistan was inaugurated today in Kabul.

The exhibition, which opened on Thursday, August 22, at the International Exhibition Center of Afghanistan, was attended by representatives from the of and Commerce and the private sector of the country.

According to reports, the exhibition will be open for four days and feature 340 booths showcasing the country's high-quality products.

During the opening ceremony, Zubair Din Parwar, the Director General of Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Industry, stated that“Afghanistan's products have found their place in the world.”

He also urged Afghanistan traders and investors to invest within the country. This comes after a recent three-day exhibition of Uzbek products and goods was held in Kabul at the International Exhibition Center of Afghanistan.

According to officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, 25 contracts worth $2.5 million were signed with the Uzbek public and private sectors during the exhibition.

They also mentioned that a new transit agreement with Uzbekistan now allows Afghanistan products to reach Russia and China with reduced time and costs.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram