(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir announced on Wednesday that Russia is embarking on extensive long-term economic projects with China, reflecting the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations. This statement came after a meeting at the Kremlin with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who is currently on an official visit to Moscow. Putin emphasized the rapid development of trade relations between Russia and China, underscoring the significance of their growing economic ties. He noted that both countries have established large-scale joint plans that encompass economic and humanitarian projects, which are expected to continue for many years, signaling a robust and enduring collaboration between the two nations.



Premier Li Keqiang, in his remarks, praised Russia’s stable economic growth under Putin's leadership over the past 12 years, highlighting the resilience of the Russian economy in the face of global challenges. He stressed that the relationship between China and Russia has reached an "unprecedented" level, characterized by close cooperation and mutual understanding. Li reaffirmed China’s commitment to fully implementing the agreements made with Russia at the highest levels, expressing readiness to continuously expand their cooperative efforts. This visit to Moscow has further solidified the strategic alliance between the two countries, demonstrating their shared resolve to enhance bilateral ties.



During Li's visit, Russia and China have signed multiple agreements across various sectors, including energy, logistics, customs, education, and chemistry. These agreements reflect the broad scope of their cooperation and the mutual benefits both nations seek to achieve through this partnership. As Russia and China continue to deepen their economic and strategic ties, these collaborative efforts are expected to have significant implications for the regional and global economic landscape.



