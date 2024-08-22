UNICEF To Help Over 33,000 Families From Frontline Areas Ahead Of Winter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the frontline areas, more than 33,000 families will receive assistance from UNICEF in preparation for winter.

That's according to the for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrinform reports.

"It is planned to provide assistance in kind (fuel briquettes, hygiene kits, and winter clothes for children under 15 years of age, as well as blankets) or monetary support as part of the preparation for the winter period 2024/2025," the statement reads.

The assistance effort is expected to cover 60,000 people from vulnerable population strata, including 15,500 children, in six frontline regions: Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrvosk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

"We are grateful to UNICEF and partners, in particular the Governments of Norway and the Republic of Korea, as well as the USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Aid for the timely and much-needed support for Ukrainians to pass the winter period," the Ministry of Reintegration emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the UN refugee agency in Ukraine will allocate $30 million to support frontline communities.