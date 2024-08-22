(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russia announced that local scheduled for September 8 will be postponed in seven districts of the Kursk region. The Central Election Commission of Russia made this decision following a recommendation from the electoral commission in the border area, which has been affected by recent conflict. The districts affected by the postponement include Belovsky, Bolshesoldatsky, Glushkovsky, Korenevsky, Sudzhansky, and Khomutovsky, as well as the town of Lgov.



The postponement comes in the wake of a Ukrainian military incursion into the Kursk region, which began on the night of August 5-6. Ukrainian forces reportedly entered the border area near Sudzha, which is situated approximately 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. In response to the incursion, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the action as a "large-scale provocation" and a "terrorist attack," and dismissed any prospects for peace talks with Kyiv. He criticized Ukraine for targeting civilians and questioned the feasibility of negotiations with a government that threatens civilian and nuclear infrastructure.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later acknowledged that the incursion was a deliberate operation by Ukrainian forces, intended to establish a "buffer zone" to protect against further Russian attacks. The conflict has escalated tensions between the two countries, with Russia accusing Ukraine of indiscriminate violence and provocations.



In a recent update, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported significant progress by Ukrainian forces. Since the start of the incursion, Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers into Russian territory, capturing 1,263 square kilometers and 93 settlements within the Kursk region. This development has further intensified the ongoing conflict and geopolitical instability in the area.

