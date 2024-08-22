BROOKFIELD PROPERTIES’ ECOWORLD 4D BECOMES KARNATAKA'S FIRST HIGH PERFORMANCE BUILDING TO ACHIEVE LEED V4 BD+C: CS PLATINUM CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22nd August 2024: Brookfield Properties, a global leader in real estate development, has achieved an important milestone in sustainable construction with its Ecoworld 4D project in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art Grade-A office park has been awarded the prestigious LEED v4 BD+C: CS Platinum certification, making it the first ready-to-occupy office space in Karnataka to earn this distinction.



Ecoworld 4D has been designed from the outset to achieve the highest standards in sustainable building certification to systematically implement key measures during its ongoing construction. The project first garnered the IGBC Platinum pre-certification, followed by the prestigious LEED Platinum certification, and is now on track to attain the WELL Platinum rating. LEED v4, recognized as one of the most stringent global benchmarks for sustainable design, recognizes excellence in energy efficiency, water conservation, and indoor air quality. This series of accolades underscores our commitment to creating sustainable, healthy, and efficient workspaces.



During the ongoing construction of Ecoworld 4D, strategic upgrades were seamlessly integrated, demonstrating exceptional foresight and dedication. The project's success highlights Brookfield Properties' capability to innovate and lead the way in the industry. Ecoworld 4D enhances environmental performance and serves as a catalyst for embodied carbon reduction initiatives within Brookfield Properties.



Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Shantanu Chakraborty, COO, Brookfield Properties in India said, “Ecoworld 4D becoming the only LEED Platinum certified operational building in Karnataka is a testament to our leadership in sustainable development. Embodied carbon reduction, encompassing all greenhouse gas emissions, associated with building materials and construction processes, is a critical factor in our vision for climate change. It is imperative to facilitate integrated design approach during the early stages of a project. "



LEED is the international standard for design, construction and operation of high-performance structures. LEED v4 B+C, an advanced rating emphasizes a flexible, performance-based approach that calls for measurable results throughout a building’s life cycle. The certification LEED v4 underscore how a project can benefit their local communities and our planet.







MENAFN22082024005232011781ID1108589173