American Catholic officials claim selling church to Muslims is no big deal

(MENAFN) The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has addressed the controversy surrounding the recent sale of St. Ann’s Church to the local Muslim community, following a surge of outraged reactions on social media. The historic church, built in 1886, was closed in 2007 due to declining parishioner numbers and was sold to a holding company in 2022.



The sale gained widespread attention earlier this month after a social account, operating under the name ‘Father R. Vierling,’ shared images of the Gothic-style church and highlighted its conversion into a mosque by the Islamic community. The post, which has been viewed over 11 million times, drew significant criticism, with many commenters expressing outrage over the transformation of the historic site.



In response to the backlash, the original poster urged followers not to direct their anger towards the Islamic community. Instead, he attributed the church's closure and subsequent sale to the changing demographics of the area and the financial challenges of maintaining the property. He emphasized that similar scenarios are unfolding in large, urban dioceses across the country.



The Diocese of Buffalo confirmed to The Tablet, a New York City Catholic publication, that financial considerations were a key factor in the decision to sell St. Ann’s Church. Diocese spokesman Joe Martone explained that the cost of repairing the aging church would have exceeded USD30 million. “The repairs required were incredibly expensive and beyond the scope of the diocese,” Martone stated.



The diocese’s decision to sell the church reflects broader financial and demographic shifts affecting many religious institutions. As congregations shrink and the costs of maintaining historic buildings rise, many dioceses face difficult choices about the future of their properties.



In the context of dwindling Christian congregations and the rising costs of maintaining aging churches, the sale of St. Ann’s Church to a different religious community is seen by some as a pragmatic solution rather than a cultural or religious affront. The Diocese of Buffalo’s response highlights the complex interplay of financial necessity and changing religious landscapes in American cities.

