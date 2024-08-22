Harley-Davidson decides to discontinue its diversity

(MENAFN) Harley-Davidson, the renowned American motorcycle manufacturer, has decided to discontinue its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative, marking a significant shift in its corporate strategy. This move aligns with a broader trend among major U.S. companies distancing themselves from policies perceived as part of the ‘woke’ movement.



DEI initiatives aim to promote equal representation and inclusion across various demographic groups, including those defined by race, gender, and disability status. However, Harley-Davidson, traditionally associated with a strong, masculine image, has opted to pivot away from these practices in favor of concentrating on its core audience of motorcycle enthusiasts.



The decision comes in the wake of criticism from conservative influencer Robby Starbuck, who has been actively campaigning against what he deems as ‘woke’ corporate policies. Starbuck’s efforts are part of a larger movement to challenge and reform what some view as excessive corporate adherence to progressive social issues.



In a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Harley-Davidson announced that it would be reevaluating its sponsorships and affiliations with external organizations. The company indicated a shift in focus towards promoting and expanding the sport of motorcycling, rather than continuing its involvement with LGBTQ Pride events and advocacy groups such as the Human Rights Campaign.



Harley-Davidson has previously been involved with LGBTQ Pride celebrations and was a corporate member of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. The company’s engagement in these initiatives had sparked backlash among some motorcycle enthusiasts, leading to a reported decline in support from its traditional fanbase.



The company expressed regret over the negative reactions it has encountered on social media recently, signaling a desire to refocus its efforts on its core customer base and away from the controversies surrounding its DEI practices.

