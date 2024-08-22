Japan, Lebanon Fms Agree To Coop To Prevent Escalation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Yoko Kamikawa and her Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib confirmed on Thursday that the two countries will continue to work together in order to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, Japan's Foreign said.

During their 15-minute telephone conversation, Kamikawa said Japan is paying close attention to the situation in the Middle East with great interest and concern, according to a press release issued by the ministry.

She also stressed the importance of avoiding exchange of and calming down the situation, while explaining that Japan has been reaching out to all the parties concerned.

Their talks came as Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched more than 50 rockets at the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights after Israeli warplanes aircraft struck deep inside Lebanon on Wednesday.

In response, Bouhabib said the situation is notably intensifying tense and it is important to cooperate with Japan, as its partner, and he shares the concerns expressed by Kamikawa.

The Lebanese minister briefed Kamikawa on the latest situation on the ground as well as Lebanese diplomatic efforts. (end)

