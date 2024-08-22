(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian President Vladimir unexpectedly visited Chechnya, where he toured a mosque in the capital city and kissed a gold-leafed copy of the Quran.

The released shows Putin visiting the“Prophet Isa” mosque in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. He lifts the gold-leafed Quran with both hands, kisses it, and poses for a photo with it while facing the camera.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov and spiritual leader Mufti Salah Mezhiev accompanied Putin during his visit to the“Prophet Isa” mosque in Grozny.

Facing shocking border from Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Chechnya following a visit to Azerbaijan. In Chechnya, he anticipates that predominantly Muslim volunteer soldiers will aid Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.

According to the Daily Express, Putin's visit to Chechnya comes as Ukraine continues its surprising advance in the Kursk region, with Ukrainian forces now having captured hundreds of square miles of Western Russian territory.

The same report cites Western officials who claim that approximately 1,200 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in May and June of this year, marking the highest casualties since Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In response to Ukraine's advances, Putin's symbolic gesture of kissing the Quran during his unexpected trip to Chechnya may serve to bolster support from Chechen Muslim fighters, aiming to strengthen Russia's position in the ongoing conflict.

