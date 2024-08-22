Prime Minister Meets Prime Minister Of Australia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Canberra: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Canberra on Thursday with Prime Minister of Australia HE Anthony Albanese.

The meeting reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, as well as means to support cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, and mutual investment.

The meeting also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the latest developments in mediation efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Strip and the release of prisoners and detainees.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for Australia's positions in support of regional and international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.