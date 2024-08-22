Azerbaijan's Green Energy Leap: Economic Opportunities, Global Impact, And Paths To Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
As the world faces escalating climate challenges, the spotlight
is increasingly turning toward nations that are leading the charge
in the transition to sustainable energy. Among them, Azerbaijan is
emerging as a significant player on the global stage. As the energy
sector contributes to nearly three-quarters of human-caused
greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning to clean, renewable energy
sources is essential for addressing the climate crisis. This shift
not only mitigates climate change but also offers significant
economic opportunities, potentially generating millions of jobs and
fostering universal energy access. Such advancements are crucial
for achieving a range of Sustainable Development Goals, including
health, inequality reduction, and economic growth.
We stand on the brink of an energy revolution, with governments
worldwide assessing how to harness these opportunities effectively.
Central to this transformation is facilitating large-scale
investments in clean energy, which are essential for a just
transition.
What is renewable energy?
Renewable energy comes from natural sources that replenish
themselves over a short period relative to a human lifetime,
ensuring they are not depleted by our use. Unlike finite resources,
these renewable sources-such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves,
biomass, and geothermal heat from the Earth's crust-are abundant
and consistently available across the globe.
Not only are renewable energy sources inexhaustible, but they
also produce significantly fewer greenhouse gases and have a lower
environmental impact compared to traditional fossil fuels.
Additionally, renewable energy can be converted into various other
energy carriers, such as hydrogen, further expanding its
utility.
In contrast, fossil fuels-oil, coal, and natural gas-are
consumed faster than they can naturally replenish. Their extraction
and use contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and environmental
pollution, which pose serious threats to both the planet and human
health.
Global momentum for climate action
Encouragingly, energy has become a top priority in many
countries' climate action plans, with substantial momentum for
further action. Approximately 95% of Nationally Determined
Contributions (NDCs) from Climate Promise countries now feature
dedicated sections on energy targets or policies, with 34%
incorporating gender considerations. These nations are focusing not
only on energy transition but also on enhancing energy access and
resilience as part of their climate strategies.
UNDP is intensifying its efforts to support these countries in
achieving their clean energy goals. The organization has committed
to mobilizing the UN system, governments, businesses, civil
society, and financial institutions to provide clean, affordable,
and reliable energy to 500 million people by 2025. This collective
effort is crucial for advancing the global energy transition and
achieving sustainable development.
Azerbaijan's role and commitment
Azerbaijan is increasingly gaining international recognition for
its proactive stance on climate change. The country has prioritized
this critical issue and demonstrated a strong commitment to its
environmental obligations through significant actions and
initiatives.
In November of this year, Azerbaijan will host one of the United
Nations' most prominent events-the 29th session of the Conference
of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29). The declaration of 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for the
Green World" further underscores Azerbaijan's determination to
combat global climate change.
A testament to Azerbaijan's dedication to the green agenda is
its ambitious plan to operationalize nine solar and wind power
plants by the end of 2027, with a combined capacity of 2 gigawatts.
Additionally, by 2030, the country aims to develop another 10 wind
and solar power plants, potentially adding up to 5 gigawatts to its
renewable energy portfolio. These efforts highlight Azerbaijan's
commitment to sustainable energy solutions and its active role in
addressing climate challenges on a global scale.
The significance of climate finance
In an interview with Turkiye's Anadolu Agency on August 21,
Elnur Sultanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan and
Secretary General of COP29, emphasized the critical importance of
COP29, highlighting that it will address national, regional, and
global issues, with a primary focus on climate finance.
Sultanov stressed that a key agenda item for COP29 will be
securing increased financial support from developed nations for
developing countries. He noted, "Africa, despite contributing only
about 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, is the most
severely impacted by climate change. It is crucial that financial
aid is directed toward these developing nations to help reduce
greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate
change. Currently, climate financing stands at approximately $100
billion, and there are serious discussions underway to increase
this amount. We hope to reach a resolution on this issue at
COP29."
Azerbaijan's commitment to peace and
cooperation
Sultanov also highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering
peace and cooperation in the context of climate change. He revealed
that Azerbaijan has extended an invitation to Armenia to
participate in COP29, reflecting the country's broader diplomatic
approach.
With preparations underway to welcome around 80,000
international guests, including over 50 heads of state and
government, Azerbaijan is poised to host a significant global
event. The number of participants is expected to grow, showcasing
Azerbaijan's role as a key player in global climate dialogue.
The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was made during the
COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11 of last year. As Baku
prepares to become the epicenter of climate discussions for two
weeks, it is anticipated to host between 70,000 and 80,000
international attendees, underscoring its prominent role in the
global climate agenda.
As the world grapples with the urgent need to address climate
change, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a leader in the global
effort to transition to renewable energy and combat environmental
challenges. By hosting COP29 and demonstrating a strong commitment
to sustainable development and climate finance, Azerbaijan is not
only fulfilling its environmental responsibilities but also
contributing significantly to global climate solutions. The
upcoming COP29 promises to be a pivotal moment in advancing climate
action, with Azerbaijan playing a central role in shaping the
future of global climate policy.
MENAFN22082024000195011045ID1108587878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.