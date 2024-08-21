Jordanian Field Hospital Distributes Food Parcels In North Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Following Royal directives to support the people of Gaza, the Jordanian Field Hospital in northern Gaza on Wednesday distributed food packages provided by the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) to the residents of the war-torn Strip.

The commander of the field hospital said that a total of 300 food parcels were distributed in Al Daraj, Sayyid Hashem and Al Salam regions, as well as in Tal Al Hawa, noting that some 1,500 Palestinians are expected to benefit from these aid packages, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Gaza residents commended the continued support of His Majesty King Abdullah, and expressed their pride in the Jordanian armed forces for their humanitarian and medical efforts.

The Jordanian Field Hospital had previously distributed food and relief supplies in the Old Gaza region and to the Dar Al Mahabba and Al Salam Association for People with Special Needs, which is affiliated with the Latin Monastery.



The hospital continues to provide medical and therapeutic services to the local community in northern Gaza.