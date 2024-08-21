Egypt's Military Production Ministry Monitors Progress Of 1St Waste-To-Energy Plant

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of State for Military Production, Mohamed Salah El-Din, has met with representatives of“Renergy Group Partners” to discuss the progress of a groundbreaking waste-to-energy project.

The Wednesday meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, focused on the development of Egypt's first for processing solid municipal waste and converting it into electricity. The project is a collaborative effort between the of Military Production, Green Tech Egypt, and Orascom Holding.

Renergy Group Partners LLC originated from a strategic collaboration involving Green Tech Egypt, the National Organization for Military Production, OAK Holding, and Waste to Energy International (WTEI).

The plant, located in Abu Rawash, Giza Governorate, will process 1,200 tons of waste per day, producing 30 megawatts of electricity per hour. This ambitious project is expected to have a significant positive impact on Egypt's environment and economy, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment, enhancing climate security, and improving citizens' living conditions.

Minister Salah El-Din stressed the ministry's commitment to closely monitoring the project's progress, highlighting its importance for the nation's sustainable development. He emphasised the government's dedication to fostering a supportive environment for environmental investment, encouraging the private sector's involvement in such projects.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to creating a sustainable future for Egypt,” said Minister Salah El-Din, adding that the government is working to establish and enhance the efficiency of waste recycling factories.

Robert Valk, Founder and CEO of Green Tech Egypt, provided an update on the project's progress. He reported that initial designs have been completed, encompassing architectural plans, boilers, turbines, electrical specifications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, water and sanitation systems.

Following the completion of the environmental impact assessment, the Giza Governorate has been contacted to secure an estimated 500 square metre plot of land for the installation and construction of the power distribution building. This will connect the waste treatment plant to the Giza Industrial Transformers Station.

Valk commended the collaborative efforts of all parties involved in the project, noting its anticipated positive impact on the environment and the economy. He also highlighted the government's commitment to expanding clean energy projects and integrating the private sector in waste management and various manufacturing sectors.

Mohamed Eid Bakr, Media Advisor to the Minister of State for Military Production, emphasised the ministry's commitment to implementing projects with the highest efficiency, adhering to international standards, and meeting project deadlines. He stressed the ministry's focus on collaborating with various state entities to execute national projects that meet the needs of citizens.